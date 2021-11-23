House committee investigating Capitol riot issues subpoenas to Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued subpoenas on Tuesday to Proud Boys International LLC, its chairman Enrique Tarrio, the Oath Keepers, its president Stewart Rhodes, and Robert Patrick Lewis, chairman of the 1st Amendment Praetorian militia.

The committee is seeking documents from the right-wing organizations, as well as testimony from leaders. In a statement, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee chair, said the panel is interested in any ties between the paramilitary groups and efforts on Jan. 6 to stop the certification of President Biden's victory.

"We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack," Thompson stated.

A person close to the investigation told The Guardian that the panel is looking into whether the organizations coordinated with the White House and if former President Donald Trump had advance knowledge of plans to storm the Capitol. At least 34 members of the Proud Boys have been indicted by the Department of Justice in connection with the Capitol riot.