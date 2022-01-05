Georgia county GOP cancels prayer vigil for Jan. 6 'patriots'

The Cobb County Republican Party in Georgia has canceled a candlelight prayer vigil for suspects in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack — an event that was dubbed an "homage to treason" by Georgia state Rep. Teri Anulewicz (D).

The vigil was part of a larger program called "The Patriots Are Awake, Willing and Eager to Protect Their American Freedoms & Liberties" that had been scheduled for Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot. Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs said in a statement that the intent was "to acknowledge Americans who lost their lives and pray for those who have been denied justice," and the county party did not condone "any form of violence nor the glorification of what happened at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021."

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein tweeted an event flyer, which stated the candlelight vigil was for "J6 Prisoners" and "J6 Patriots." Time had also been set aside to watch a livestream of former President Donald Trump's press conference, which was canceled on Tuesday.

The party said the event was called off due to its "mischaracterization" and "ensuing concerns for the safety of those in attendance." This was welcome news to former chair Jason Shepherd, who told the Journal-Constitution that Cobb GOP "made the right choice. It will go a long way into encouraging unity among Cobb Republicans."