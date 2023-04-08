Should child labor laws be loosened?

Should America's kids be sent to work? NBC News reports that Sens. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) have sent letters to the CEOs of 27 companies asking about their compliance with the nation's child labor laws — a query that comes after federal reports of a 69 percent increase in the number of kids found working in violation of those rules. The letters went to high-profile companies including General Mills, J. Crew, and Target.

But the inquiry comes as state-level lawmakers across the country "are invoking a widespread labor shortage to push bills that would weaken long-standing child labor laws," Axios reports. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) in March signed a bill loosening her state's barriers to child labor, allowing teens as young as 14 to work without obtaining special permits. "The governor believes protecting kids is most important, but this permit was an arbitrary burden on parents to get permission from the government for their child to get a job," said a spokesperson for Sanders.

That effort has generated a pushback of its own, The Guardian reports. "It's just crazy to me that we are re-litigating a lot of things that seem to have been settled 100, 120 or 140 years ago," says Charlie Wishman, president of the Iowa AFL-CIO, adding: "Child labor law is there to make sure that kids are working in age-appropriate work activities or occupations that are appropriate for their age."

What are commentators saying?

It's easy to see why employers like young workers, Jessica Martinez and Marcy Goldstein-Gelb write at The Progressive. "With less information, less power, and fewer options, they are easier to exploit." There are good reasons to keep kids out of the workplace: They're more prone to injury, and they usually end up falling behind in their education as well. That means it is urgent "to enforce the child labor laws that already exist and push back forcefully against any attempts to weaken them."