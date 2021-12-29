Joe Rogan reportedly cancels show over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Podcaster Joe Rogan has canceled a Vancouver show that had already sold out after complaining about COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Canada.

Rogan recently said on his popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience that although he had a sold-out show scheduled for April 20 in Vancouver, "I don't think that's happening" because he has not gotten a COVID-19 vaccine and doesn't plan to. Rogan previously recovered from COVID-19, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who have had the coronavirus should still get vaccinated.

"I don't think I can even get into the country," Rogan said. "I'm not vaccinated. I'm not going to get vaccinated. I have antibodies. It doesn't make any sense. I don't think I can go."

By Wednesday, the Ticketmaster website showed that Rogan's Vancouver show had been canceled, The Hill reports. According to TMZ, the event was scheduled to be held at a venue that requires proof of vaccination. Canada began allowing Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country for nonessential purposes in August, The Wall Street Journal reports.

On his show, which is the most popular podcast on Spotify, Rogan has suggested that healthy young people shouldn't get vaccinated against COVID-19, a recommendation that drew criticism from President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. After contracting COVID-19, Rogan said in September he was taking the unproven treatment ivermectin (in its preparation for human consumption, not the horse dewormer version, as was widely reported), which the FDA says shouldn't be used to treat the coronavirus. Rogan has said he is not an "anti-vax person," and in an October discussion with CNN's ​​Dr. Sanjay Gupta, he claimed he almost got vaccinated but missed his appointment.