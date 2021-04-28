Fauci urges young people to ignore Joe Rogan's 'incorrect' vaccine advice

The nation's top infectious disease expert is imploring young people to take advice on COVID-19 vaccination from health officials, not podcast host Joe Rogan.
Rogan recently drew criticism for saying on his popular podcast that young healthy people shouldn't get vaccinated against COVID-19 because they're at lower risk. On Wednesday's Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shot that idea down.
"That's incorrect," Fauci said. "The reason why is you're talking about yourself in a vacuum."
Fauci explained that young healthy people "can get infected and will get infected if you put yourself at risk" and then can spread the virus to others, who might be at higher risk and "really could have a problem with a severe outcome."
So "the reason why you've got to be careful and get vaccinated," Fauci told Today, is that by getting COVID-19, "[you] can do damage to somebody else even if [you] have no symptoms at all," and to follow Rogan's advice would be to "only worry about yourself and not society." Fauci added that despite what Rogan said, healthy young people should "absolutely" get vaccinated.
Rogan's show The Joe Rogan Experience is a Spotify exclusive, and in 2020, it was the platform's most popular podcast. Amid the controversy over his remarks, The Verge reported that Spotify "reviewed this Rogan episode and left it live because he doesn't come off as outwardly anti-vaccine." Brendan Morrow
President Biden's State of the Union–like address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night will have a different look: Only about 200 members of Congress are invited, they will wear masks and sit spaced apart, and Biden will be the first president to speak in front of a female vice president and female House speaker. He will update the nation on the COVID-19 fight, tout his $1.9 trillion stimulus package and other highlights of his first 100 days in office, champion his $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs proposal, and introduce a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, details of which were released by the White House early Wednesday.
The American Families Plan includes about $1 trillion in spending on education and social programs plus $800 million in tax credits for the lower- and middle class, paid for by raising income and capital gains taxes on America's wealthiest households and boosting IRS enforcement against tax evasion.
The plan proposes expanding new $250-300 monthly child tax credits through 2025; spending $200 million to offer free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds, $225 billion on subsidized child care and paying child care workers at least $15 an hour, and another $225 billion to create a national paid family and medical leave plan; making two-year community college free for an estimated 5.5 million students and increasing Pell Grants and subsidies for historically black and tribal colleges; and steering $200 billion to lowering ObamaCare premiums and $45 billion to child and school nutrition programs.
"Most of these new spending proposals are popular," Politico reports. "Taxing the rich to pay for them is also popular," but "making big changes to health care" is politically dicey and "fighting the drug lobby and the insurance industry isn't easy," which may explain Biden doesn't propose lowering the Medicare age to 60 or allowing the government to negotiate drug prices, two progressive priorities. Republicans are expected to oppose Biden's families plan. Peter Weber
Apple rolled out an iPhone update Monday that hands its customers a powerful tool to protect their privacy, and they have to choose not to use it. The opt-in tracking feature in iOS 14.5 is a threat to Facebook and other companies that harvest user data to sell targeted ads, and Facebook has been railing against Apple's move — and Apple — since the company announced its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature last June.
"One of the secrets of digital advertising is that companies like Facebook follow people's online habits as they click on other programs, like Spotify and Amazon, on smartphones," The New York Times explains. Now, Facebook and other apps have to ask permission to do this on updated iPhones — and users can turn off all tracking in the phone's privacy settings.
"What could this mean to you?" NBC News says. "Well, generic ads and maybe fewer free apps," plus a real sense of "just how much of our data we've been giving away." CBS Evening News ran through what's at stake Tuesday night.
Basically, "this is a choice about who you think deserves your personal information, and how targeted you want the marketing in your feeds to be," Joanna Stern writes at The Wall Street Journal. Asking an app not to track you "is your hands-off-my-data choice," and "tapping this tells the system not to share something you probably never knew you were sharing, called an IDFA — Identifier for Advertisers." She detailed how that works. "App makers have two opportunities to explain how they will use the data and convince you they're worthy," Stern adds, and if you agree to be tracked, "your data flows like the Mississippi — at least among the apps that get your consent."
That's what is at stake for you. For Apple and Facebook, this is the latest and biggest battle between their "deeply divergent visions for the digital future," the Times reports. Apple and its CEO, Tim Cook, argue that people want and deserve control over their privacy, even if it costs something up front. Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, hope people like ads tailored to their interests and bet they will put up with tracking to get "free" apps. The fight has gotten personal — and at times, ugly.
The Journal's Stern used "ripped" Zuckerberg and Cook dolls to explore the philosophical battle cresting with iOS 14.5. Peter Weber
"Today the CDC made a huge announcement about wearing masks," informing vaccinated Americans they generally don't have to wear masks outside, Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The CDC illustrated its guidelines with a chart that "ranks activities from safest to less safe to least safe" for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said. "It's the same chart people use when deciding between Delta, United, and Spirit Airlines."
The CDC's relaxed guidelines are great, Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. "Now we can go back to the good old days of giving each other dirty looks because of racism, classism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, and those people who wear Adidas pants with Nike shoes," not because we're "wearing or not wearing masks." Taking a big step toward normalcy is thrilling, Noah added. "But what doesn't excite me is the messaging from the CDC." He explained why in "a viral rant," focused mainly on the needlessly confusing chart.
The CDC's new mask guidance "is great news for people who love fresh air, but a little late for those who already have the tan lines," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. And it "must be very validating for Fox News host Tucker Carlson," who "threw a hissy fit about mask-wearing" Monday night. "Yes, Tucker wants you to keep kids safe, and the best way to do that is to send an army of Fox News conspiracy goons to the playground to have their parents arrested," he said. "Tucker's not the only one being a mask-hole," but if he's "gonna spend the summer yelling at kids," he might want to at least "wear a cup" to protect himself from irate parents and their crotch kicks.
Yes, "America's favorite man-Karen is so concerned about children being forced to wear masks, he's encouraging other likeminded individuals to get the authorities involved," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "The guy said nothing after Sandy Hook, now he wants you to call the cops: 'There's a kid with cotton on his face!'" He suggested "the only explanation we have left" for Tucker's behaviors is that he's "actually a top secret Sacha Baron Cohen character."
Kimmel also found some irony in former President Donald Trump's angry screed about Sunday's Acadamy Awards. "It's funny because the thing is, Donald Trump basically is the Oscars," he said: "Old, bloated, completely self-involved, and obsessed with gold." Peter Weber
President Biden on Tuesday nominated Ed Gonzalez, sheriff of Houston's Harris County, to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has been without a Senate-confirmed director since 2017. Gonzalez was elected sheriff in 2016, after 18 years with the Houston Police Department. He publicly criticized former President Donald Trump's mass deportations and ICE raids on nonviolent immigrants, and he withdrew Harris County from a federal partnership that authorized sheriff's deputies to enforce immigration laws. Gonzalez did honor ICE requests to hold suspects for up to 48 hours, as required under Texas law.
Harris County's sheriff's office is the third largest in the U.S., with a staff of 5,000. If confirmed by the Senate, Gonzalez will oversee more than 20,000 employees at an agency with an $8 billion budget and high-profile mandate. "Reaction to Gonzalez's nomination was predictably more favorable among immigration advocates than opponents," The Associated Press notes.
Biden has moved to reverse many but not all of Trump's hardline immigration policies, including, on Tuesday, limiting ICE's authority to arrest undocumented immigrants at courthouses. Trump in 2018 finalized a policy allowing ICE to routinely apprehend immigrants at federal, state, and local courthouses. Under the new policy, ICE will only be able to detain people if national security or public safety are at stake, plus a few other exceptions, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. The Biden administration also said it will focus on dismantling migrant smuggling networks.
Biden has also recently nominated Tucson, Arizona, police Chief Chris Mangus to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Ur Jaddou, an immigration lawyer who worked in the Obama administration, as head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Peter Weber
Britney Spears is preparing to speak out in court.
The pop star, who has been fighting to have her father removed as conservator of her estate, will "address the court directly" on the matter at a hearing this summer, her attorney said Tuesday, according to Page Six. The lawyer, Samuel Ingham, asked a judge to set this hearing at which Spears would be able to speak on the "status of the conservatorship," and the judge scheduled it for June 23, Variety reports.
Ingham previously told the judge that Spears "has informed me that she is afraid of her father," Jamie Spears, and "will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career." Spears has asked for him to be removed from the conservatorship, which dates back to 2008. The judge previously declined to do so but granted a request to appoint a corporate fiduciary as co-conservator. This order has not yet taken effect, according to Variety.
Spears' court battle was covered earlier this year in a hit New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," which also delved into the "#FreeBritney" movement composed of fans who argue the conservatorship is not necessary. Spears herself hasn't spoken publicly about the case, though she wrote on Instagram in March that she was "embarrassed by the light" the February documentary put her in.
A lawyer for Spears' father, Vivian Thoreen, said in February that he "rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation" with the conservatorship, as "people were harming her and they were exploiting her." The lawyer also said that Jamie Spears "would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship." Brendan Morrow
A New York Post story claiming Vice President Kamala Harris's book was being handed out to migrant children has been thoroughly debunked, and the news outlet temporarily pulled two articles about the claims from its website. The site has since republished them with editor's notes attached, reports The Daily Beast's Max Tani.
The now-discredited story reported that federal officials gave out copies of Harris's 2019 children's book, Superheroes Are Everywhere, as part of "welcome kits" to children being held at a migrant shelter in Long Beach, California. This story spread across the right-wing media space, boosted by high-profile Republicans like Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.
The original article did not contain any attribution to back up its facts, reports The Washington Post. It appears, The Daily Beast writes, that the claim was based on just one image depicting a copy of Harris's book propped up against a backpack. Despite the lack of any further proof that the White House was behind this, Fox News — like the New York Post, part of Rupert Murdoch's media empire — published a similar article the following day, using "photographs show" as evidence for the baseless story. CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale reported the book was likely donated to the shelter's informal library.
A Long Beach spokesman tells me *no* books are put in migrant children's welcome packages at the shelter. Rather, an informal library will be set up with the donated books to let kids choose what they want to read. So...wrongness on top of wrongness. https://t.co/5439nFkhha
A Washington Post fact check called the whole saga "a good example of how misinformation spreads on right-wing media and gets amplified by Republican leaders," describing the situation as a "bad game of telephone." The New York Post's newest version now says the article "has been updated to note that only one known copy of the book was given to a child." Jessica Beebe