White House forms new interagency group to combat antisemitism

President Biden on Monday formed a new interagency group, led by the White House Domestic Policy and National Security councils, tasked with developing a strategy to fight antisemitism, Islamophobia, "and related forms of bias and discrimination within the United States," the White House announced.

In the last several months, there has been a sharp uptick in antisemitic attacks and rhetoric, and this group will work with government officials, activists, community leaders, and lawmakers to come up with ways to successfully push back against antisemitism and Holocaust denial, The Associated Press reports.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the group's strategy "will raise understanding about antisemitism and the threat it poses to the Jewish community and all Americans, address antisemitic harassment and abuse both online and offline, seek to prevent antisemitic attacks and incidents, and encourage whole-of-society efforts to counter antisemitism and build a more inclusive nation."