UK, 3 Western allies recognize Palestinian state
Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal formally recognized the state of Palestine
What happened
Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal Sunday formally recognized the state of Palestine, calling the move a way to preserve fading hopes for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. About 150 other nations already recognize Palestinian statehood, and more are expected to do so this week, including France, as Israel’s war in Gaza and West Bank annexation threats sap support from Tel Aviv’s traditional Western allies.
Who said what
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a video statement that recognizing Palestine statehood was intended to “revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis” and was “not a reward for Hamas,” because it meant the “brutal terror organization” can “have no future, no role in government, no role in security.” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the move “in no way legitimizes terrorism,” but the “current Israeli government is working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established.”
The “leaders who are recognizing a Palestinian state” are “rewarding terror with an enormous prize,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “And I have another message for you: It’s not going to happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.” Hamas, which also rejects a two-state solution, partially applauded the move. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said recognition was a step toward allowing the "State of Palestine to live side by side with the State of Israel in security, peace and good neighborliness."
Britain’s decision “carried particular symbolism given its major role in Israel’s creation as a modern nation in the aftermath of World War II,” Reuters said. “But without the United States coming on board with the idea of a Palestine,” Burcu Ozcelik at London’s Royal United Services Institute told The Associated Press, “I think very little will change on the ground.”
What next?
Sunday’s announcements fired the “starting gun on a week that will bring a watershed moment in international relations between Israel and major international powers” at the U.N. General Assembly, The Wall Street Journal said. Once France recognizes Palestine, the U.S. will be the “sole permanent member of the Security Council with veto power that is holding out,” The New York Times said.
