Drugs and death threats: Venezuelan gangs in Colorado

'Troubling signs' that Latin American gangs are penetrating into the American heartland

Officers from the Aurora Police Department taking part in a drug bust in the town in 2018
(Image credit: Joe Amon / The Denver Post / Getty Images)
By
published

Is Latin American-style gangsterism gaining a foothold in the US? There are troubling signs of it, said Collin Pruett in The American Conservative. Visiting Texas's border with Mexico last year, I found a "population under siege, overstretched police", and Mexican cartels smuggling migrants and drugs with impunity.

And the problem seems to be spreading. In April, a Native American tribal leader from Montana cancelled his plans to testify before Congress, citing death threats from the Sinaloa cartel. And the past fortnight has brought reports of a Venezuelan gang seizing control of an apartment complex in Aurora, a suburb of Denver, Colorado. "The brazen nature of the takeover, common in Latin America but unprecedented in the US, alarmed local citizens." Videos from residents showed men with semi-automatic weapons barging into apartments. There have been reports of violent assaults, threats of murder, extortion, and child prostitution.

