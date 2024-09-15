Drugs and death threats: Venezuelan gangs in Colorado
'Troubling signs' that Latin American gangs are penetrating into the American heartland
Is Latin American-style gangsterism gaining a foothold in the US? There are troubling signs of it, said Collin Pruett in The American Conservative. Visiting Texas's border with Mexico last year, I found a "population under siege, overstretched police", and Mexican cartels smuggling migrants and drugs with impunity.
And the problem seems to be spreading. In April, a Native American tribal leader from Montana cancelled his plans to testify before Congress, citing death threats from the Sinaloa cartel. And the past fortnight has brought reports of a Venezuelan gang seizing control of an apartment complex in Aurora, a suburb of Denver, Colorado. "The brazen nature of the takeover, common in Latin America but unprecedented in the US, alarmed local citizens." Videos from residents showed men with semi-automatic weapons barging into apartments. There have been reports of violent assaults, threats of murder, extortion, and child prostitution.
Back in April, the US Border Patrol chief, Jason Owens, warned Americans to "watch out" for the Tren de Aragua gang, said Luige del Puerto in The Denver Gazette. Venezuela's most powerful criminal organisation, it began life as a prison gang a decade ago but has since spread to other countries in South and Central America, and now to the US. Officials acknowledge that the gang is operating in the Denver region, but they claim it isn't a major threat. They've dismissed reports of gangsters seizing control of the apartments as wild exaggerations, insisting there have merely been isolated crimes.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A lot of nonsense has been spouted about this, said The Denver Post. Donald Trump claimed that Venezuelans were "taking over the whole town"; Colorado Republicans claimed their state was "under violent attack". Baloney. The fuss was instigated by the owners of the apartment complex, who are using gangs as "a scapegoat for the unsanitary, unsafe and unhealthy" conditions – a source of bitter complaint among residents.
Others have blown the story out of proportion for political reasons, or out of simple anti-immigrant prejudice. The fact is, the Denver region has always had some gang activity. According to the US Justice Department, prominent local gangs include the Bloods, Crips, Sureños 13, North Side Mafia and Gangster Disciples. "The addition of the Tren de Aragua gang to the mix is a dangerous complication, but not a cause for panic."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What does Israel hope to gain from Rafah offensive?
In Depth Israeli ground troops have seized control of the border crossing to Egypt
By The Week UK Last updated
-
Armed gangs, prison breaks and on-air hostages: how Ecuador was plunged into crisis
The Explainer Gangs launch deadly revenge after president declares state of emergency following escape of feared drug boss from prison
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Ecuador tips toward chaos amid prison breaks, armed TV takeover
Speed Read New President Daniel Noboa authorized the military to 'neutralize' powerful drug-linked gangs after they unleashed violence and terror across Ecuador
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Year Unwrapped: Venezuela, the price of gold and pandemic art
Podcast Is Venezuela the battleground of 2023's big conflicts? Why is the price of gold rising? And are we ready to paint the pandemic?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Venezuela trades 10 Americans and wanted fugitive 'Fat Leonard' for Maduro ally
Speed Read The sizable prisoner swap returned to US custody the central figure in one of the US military's biggest bribery scandals
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The creation of modern Israel
The Explainer Examining the roots of the bitterly contested Israel-Palestine conflict
By The Week UK Published
-
What can Cop28 really achieve?
Today's Big Question Climate summit in UAE proves controversial as UN warns world is falling short of global warming targets
By The Week UK Published
-
Dublin riots: a blow to Ireland’s reputation
Talking Point Unrest shines a spotlight on Ireland's experience of mass migration
By The Week UK Published