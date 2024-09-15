Drugs and death threats: Venezuelan gangs in Colorado

Is Latin American-style gangsterism gaining a foothold in the US? There are troubling signs of it, said Collin Pruett in The American Conservative. Visiting Texas's border with Mexico last year, I found a "population under siege, overstretched police", and Mexican cartels smuggling migrants and drugs with impunity.

And the problem seems to be spreading. In April, a Native American tribal leader from Montana cancelled his plans to testify before Congress, citing death threats from the Sinaloa cartel. And the past fortnight has brought reports of a Venezuelan gang seizing control of an apartment complex in Aurora, a suburb of Denver, Colorado. "The brazen nature of the takeover, common in Latin America but unprecedented in the US, alarmed local citizens." Videos from residents showed men with semi-automatic weapons barging into apartments. There have been reports of violent assaults, threats of murder, extortion, and child prostitution.

Back in April, the US Border Patrol chief, Jason Owens, warned Americans to "watch out" for the Tren de Aragua gang, said Luige del Puerto in The Denver Gazette. Venezuela's most powerful criminal organisation, it began life as a prison gang a decade ago but has since spread to other countries in South and Central America, and now to the US. Officials acknowledge that the gang is operating in the Denver region, but they claim it isn't a major threat. They've dismissed reports of gangsters seizing control of the apartments as wild exaggerations, insisting there have merely been isolated crimes.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

A lot of nonsense has been spouted about this, said The Denver Post. Donald Trump claimed that Venezuelans were "taking over the whole town"; Colorado Republicans claimed their state was "under violent attack". Baloney. The fuss was instigated by the owners of the apartment complex, who are using gangs as "a scapegoat for the unsanitary, unsafe and unhealthy" conditions – a source of bitter complaint among residents.

Others have blown the story out of proportion for political reasons, or out of simple anti-immigrant prejudice. The fact is, the Denver region has always had some gang activity. According to the US Justice Department, prominent local gangs include the Bloods, Crips, Sureños 13, North Side Mafia and Gangster Disciples. "The addition of the Tren de Aragua gang to the mix is a dangerous complication, but not a cause for panic."