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Empty seats in the Great Hall: Xi’s ruthless party purge

A slew of high-ranking party officials have been ousted for alleged corruption as China’s premier thins out the ranks of the country’s political elite

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Photo collage of Xi Jinping shaping a topiary into four stars with a pair of shears
Despite 13 years in power, Xi has failed to secure ‘genuine loyalty’ from China’s political cadre
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

There is a deep “contradiction” at the heart of the Chinese state, said Han Yong Hong in Lianhe Zaobao (Singapore). “Despite the extraordinary concentration of power at the top,” Xi Jinping, all-powerful general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and president of China for the past 13 years, “has still struggled to secure genuine loyalty” from leading figures in the bureaucracy beneath him.

Earlier this year, he railed against the “performative obedience” of party officials, describing in a caustic speech their many forms of “two-faced” behaviour. Some, he said, loudly proclaim their political loyalty while quietly defying orders; others are opportunists who resort to flattery and deception, but “stand ready to jump ship at any moment”. And it was revealing to find that the focus of last week’s party plenum in Beijing was not economic planning, as is customary – but discipline and loyalty. Behind closed doors, officials were told they will now face even tighter oversight and constraints over the way they carry out their duties, not least through more detailed performance reviews.

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