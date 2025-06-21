What we know about Iran's nuclear programme

Benjamin Netanyahu has been claiming for decades that Iran is on the brink of acquiring nuclear weapons, said Paul Nuki in The Daily Telegraph. In 2012, he even took an image of a cartoon-style bomb onto the stage of the UN General Assembly, in a bid to persuade the global community to act. Tehran ridiculed him as "the boy who cried wolf" for his constant public warnings; and his repeated threats to destroy Iran's nuclear programme became a joke to some. But on 13 June, "Mr Iran" finally authorised a major assault intended to do just that.

He claims that the Iranians are so close to developing nuclear weapons, he had to act. But analysts have cast doubt on that, said Patrick Wintour in The Guardian. As recently as March, the US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, went on record to say that Iran was not "actively pursuing a nuclear weapon".

