Israel launches air strike on Beirut suburbs

The attack targeting Hezbollah was Israel's third on the Lebanese capital since November's ceasefire

Lebanese emergency teams cordon off the perimeter of a fire at the site of Israeli strikes in Beirut
(Image credit: AFP / Getty Images)
What happened

The Israeli military launched strikes on a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut Sunday, targeting what it said was a store of "precision-guided missiles". The attack, which was preceded by an evacuation warning, was Israel's third on the Lebanese capital since a ceasefire took effect in late November.

