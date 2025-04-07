Slovakia's growing bear problem

Government officials back plan to cull animals after latest death

Photo collage of bears, Slovakian cityscapes, and shooting practice targets.
PM Robert Fico said Slovakia cannot become a country 'where humans will become food for bears'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Environmentalists have criticised Slovakia's plans to cull around a quarter of the country's brown bears following the latest in a string of fatal attacks. The remains of a 59-year-old man were found in the town of Detva in central Slovakia, where he had gone missing while walking in the woods. Slovak authorities said he had suffered "devastating" head injuries and his wounds were "consistent" with a bear attack, reported the BBC. Local groups also said there was evidence of a bear's den nearby.

There are an estimated 20,000 brown bears now living in Europe following successful rewilding measures, around 1,300 of them in Slovakia's forests, where experts say the population remains "more or less stable". Approving the cull, Environment Minister Tomáš Taraba said bear attacks had been on the rise, reaching 1,900 last year, and that 800 was a "sufficient number" for the country. Prime Minister Robert Fico also defended the decision, saying Slovakia couldn't become a country "where humans will become food for bears".

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

