The death of Hassan Nasrallah

The killing of Hezbollah's leader is 'seismic event' in the conflict igniting in the Middle East

A banner depicting Hassan Nasrallah
A banner depicting Hassan Nasrallah, with a caption in Arabic reading 'lord of the resistance, we will be victorious', in Baghdad's Tahrir Square
By
published

Hassan Nasrallah was one of the most revered and reviled figures in the Middle East, said Jared Malsin and Sune Engel Rasmussen in The Wall Street Journal. To his supporters, he was an "almost messianic" character, who commanded the loyalty of Shia Muslims across the region, and who became the "single-most important" actor in Iran's "axis of resistance" during his three decades as Hezbollah's leader. To his adversaries, he was an "antisemitic terrorist ... responsible for hundreds of American and Israeli deaths".

His death is a seismic event – one that deprives Hezbollah of the figurehead and strategist who transformed it from a small militia into a powerful political party with massive military might and "a global reach".

Hezbollah Israel Lebanon
