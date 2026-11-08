Under The Radar

Uganda begins pulling troops out of Somalia

Withdrawal resulting from US funding cuts leaves Mogadishu in precarious position against extremist insurgents

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Photo collage of Ugandan troops marching, Somali soldiers among the rubble of a destroyed village, and smoke rising from buildings in Mogadishu
The first soldiers left at the end of last month and all 4,500 currently deployed will permanently return to Uganda by the end of 2027
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Uganda has started withdrawing troops from Somalia as part of a “phased drawdown that ​will end an almost two-decade deployment” in the country, said Reuters.

The first 109 soldiers left at the end of last month, and all 4,500 currently deployed will permanently return to Uganda by the end of 2027.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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