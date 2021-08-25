U.S. Embassy tells Americans outside Kabul airport to 'leave immediately'

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued an urgent advisory on Wednesday, warning Americans who are outside the perimeter of the city's international airport to "leave immediately."

The Australian and British governments also told their citizens in Afghanistan to be on alert, with Australian officials saying there is an "ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack." A senior U.S. official told The New York Times the United States is following a "specific" and "credible" threat at the airport from the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Embassy specifically warned citizens to avoid or leave the airport's Abbey Gate, East Gate, and North Gate, while the Australian government said there is potential for violence in large crowds and all travel to the Kabul airport should be avoided.

An estimated 1,500 Americans remain in Afghanistan, and thousands of Afghans who assisted the U.S. military and are under threat by the Taliban are also trying to leave the country. President Biden has said he is committed to sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for a full U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.