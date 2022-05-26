7.2-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru, no reports of damage

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck a region of southern Peru on Thursday, though there were no reports of damage or injuries in the immediate aftermath, The Associated Press reports.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the 7:02 a.m. ET earthquake was 135 miles beneath the surface. Peruvians felt the shaking in Arequipa, Tacna, and Cusco, while buildings in La Paz, the capital city of neighboring Bolivia, swayed.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said this morning that there was no tsunami warning in place, per Reuters.

"The information we have so far is that there is no damage," Executive President of the Geophysical Institute of Peru Hernando Tavera told a local radio station. "From the level of intensity on the surface, there should be no damage."