10 things you need to know today: February 10, 2017

Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban

A three-judge federal appeals court panel on Thursday unanimously upheld a temporary suspension of President Trump's controversial immigration order, saying the administration had presented no evidence that anyone from the affected nations had committed terrorist acts in the U.S. The ruling will let previously barred refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries continue entering the U.S. Critics of the temporary ban said it discriminated against Muslims. Administration lawyers said Trump was lawfully exercising his power over immigration and national security matters to prevent terrorists from sneaking into the country. The Justice Department is expected to appeal to the Supreme Court, which often defers to presidents on immigration and national security matters but remains ideologically split, 4-4. "See you in court," Trump tweeted.