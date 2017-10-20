10 things you need to know today: October 20, 2017

Trump chief of staff defends president's call to soldier's widow

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly denounced Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) for remarks he said politicized the "sacred" presidential role of offering condolences to the families of slain soldiers. Kelly, whose son was killed in action in Afghanistan, made an unexpected and emotional appearance in the White House briefing room on Thursday, and said he was "stunned" and "brokenhearted" when he learned that Wilson said Trump had been insensitive in his call to the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who was one of four Americans killed in an ambush in Niger. She said Trump told Johnson's family the soldier "knew what he signed up for." Johnson's mother also said she thought Trump "did disrespect my son" in the call.