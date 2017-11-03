ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: France is enduring its worst butter shortage since World War II — a national crisis in a country that loves its croissants and other buttery treats. If there was a movie about this uniquely Gallic nightmare, what (English-language) title would it have?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "No beurre" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the Nov. 17 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, Nov. 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.