The week's good news: March 2, 2017

13-year-old aspiring astronaut raises enough money for 1,000 girls to see Hidden Figures

Taylor Richardson, a 13-year-old who plans on becoming an astronaut when she grows up, loved Hidden Figures so much that she raised enough money for 1,000 other girls to watch the movie about three black women who worked as mathematicians at NASA during the Space Race. Richardson saw the film in December during a special screening at the White House, and wanted her peers back home in Jacksonville, Florida, to have the same opportunity. She started a GoFundMe, and raised enough money to hold three screenings. "I feel it's important for everyone who has a dream or who may feel they can't reach it or are told they shouldn't reach it to see this movie," she told People. "Girls need to know if we do the work and stick together like these women did, we can accomplish many things." Richardson has inspired 70 similar campaigns.