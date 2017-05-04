The week's good news: May 4, 2017

Pen pals meet in person after 42 years of exchanging letters

After 42 years of writing letters back and forth, George Ghossn and Lori Gertz were finally able to update each other on their lives in person. Ghossn, 56, lives in East Islip, New York, and Gertz, 54, resides in San Diego. They finally met when Gertz and her son traveled to the East Coast. "We just hugged and we cried," Ghossn told ABC News. "It was very emotional after all the years." They were brought together through a chain letter, and continue to write once a month. Ghossn and Gertz have kept all of the letters they received, evidence of a deep friendship; Ghossn, whose parents and brothers have all died, views Gertz as a sister. "I love George," Gertz said. "George is a staple in my life. My whole family knows George ... it's my longest relationship that I've had with anybody. It's beautiful."