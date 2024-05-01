Hainault sword attack: police hunt for motive

Mental health is key line of inquiry, as detectives prepare to interview suspect

Police forensic officers examining the crime scene in Hainault
Police forensic officers examining the crime scene in Hainault yesterday
(Image credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images)
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK
published
Contributions from
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Detectives are investigating why a man armed with a samurai sword went on a deadly rampage in northeast London.

A 14-year-old schoolboy was killed and four other people were wounded in an apparently random attack in Hainault early yesterday morning. Two of those injured were police officers, one who "suffered a badly damaged hand" and a female officer who "needed her arm 'put back together'", the BBC reported.

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

