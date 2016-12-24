Donald Trump will dissolve his charitable foundation

One day after saying it was a "ridiculous shame" his son, Eric, would no longer be able to raise money for his charity, President-elect Donald Trump announced he would dissolve his own foundation, a move designed to avoid allegations of conflicts of interest. The assets of the Donald J. Trump Foundation will be distributed and the organization, which is under investigation by New York's attorney general, will be shut down once that investigation is closed.
The New York Times also reported Saturday Trump is considering hiring an outside monitor to oversee the Trump Organization instead of shifting that responsibility to his adult children. A similar arrangement is on the table for Ivanka Trump's personal brand.
No announcement has yet been made regarding Trump's new Washington, D.C., hotel, which is subject to a lease that cannot be held by an elected official. Bonnie Kristian
A nephew of Anis Amri, the Tunisian man believed to be responsible for this week's deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market, was among three people arrested in Tunisia on Saturday and held on "suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organization and connections with terrorist offenses." The nephew has not been named by authorities.
CNN reports Amri, who was killed by police in Italy, asked his nephew to pledge allegiance to the Islamic State. The two were in communication via an encrypted messaging app, but police have not determined whether Amri conducted his attack alone or with assistance from his nephew or others. Bonnie Kristian
A Louisiana appeals court this week tossed out a sentence of life without parole given to a man named Walter Johnson for stealing $15 from a bait vehicle set up by police to catch petty thieves.
Johnson was given a life sentence because of a "three strikes" sentencing law in his state. He has three prior convictions for nonviolent crimes — two drug charges and one burglary — so his fourth conviction escalated what would otherwise have been a minor punishment to a mandatory minimum of life in prison.
The "sentence imposed on Mr. Johnson is 'legal' in the sense that it falls within the statutory range," wrote Judge Paul Bonin in the appeals decision. "Despite its legality, however, we find the life-without-parole sentence imposed upon Mr. Johnson unconstitutionally excessive" given the "triviality" of Johnson's crime and the lack of violence in his criminal history.
Johnson's successful appeal did not overturn the habitual offender law which mandated his life sentence, meaning it may still be applied to others in similar circumstances. Bonnie Kristian
This week's presidential address saw President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama sending out their final Christmas greetings as First Family. After a giggly throwback clip of their very first Christmas message, the Obamas reminisced about policy triumphs of the last eight years — and the 200,000 holiday cookies White House pastry chefs have baked in that time — before turning to the subject of Christmas itself.
Tomorrow, "we will join our fellow Christians around the world to rejoice in the birth of our Savior," the president said, "and as we retell His story from that Holy Night, we’ll also remember His eternal message, one of boundless love, compassion, and hope." "The idea that we are our brother's keeper and our sister's keeper," Michelle added. "That we should treat others as we would want to be treated. And that we care for the sick, feed the hungry, and welcome the stranger, no matter where they come from, or how they practice their faith."
Watch the Obamas' full Christmas message below. Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian
Merry Christmas from @POTUS and @FLOTUS! https://t.co/DMIoyKr3WH
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 24, 2016
In 1955, a Sears advertisement mistakenly printed a top secret military phone number in an ad inviting local children to call Santa Claus. But when a little boy got through to Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, he played along, and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been tracking Santa's trip around the world every year since.
Say hello to our new shift of operators taking your calls. Call in now. 1-877-446-6723. #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/ktBGt0aIs7
— NORAD Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2016
In partnership with Google, NORAD now offers a 3D Santa tracker online, visualizing Saint Nick in his sleigh as he darts from chimney to chimney. (As of this writing, he's over open ocean on the way to Singapore.)
So if Santa's your thing, head over to NORADSanta.org to keep tabs on his progress. Or, if he isn't, check out this analysis from Vocativ's Alexandra Ossola for The Week on why you're totally right not to lie to your kids about a mythical elf. Bonnie Kristian
Police raided a family's home and mocked them on Snapchat — then realized it was the wrong house
A New York Police Department squad raided a Brooklyn home on Thursday and arrested the whole family. After handcuffing them, an NYPD officer took a Snapchat photo and shared it with the caption "Merry Christmas Its [sic] NYPD." The image — plus a second picture captioned "Warrant sweeps its [sic] still a party" — showed up in Snapchat's New York City story, visible to anyone in the NYC area.
It was only then that the NYPD realized it had the wrong house, and the family publicly humiliated on social media aren't suspected of any crime.
"The worst part was the Snapchats," said Kimberly Santiago, whose home was raided though her address was not the location listed on the warrant. "He doesn't deserve to be a police officer. If he does that, what other things he does on the low that nobody knows?" The officer responsible for the snaps has been suspended and is under internal investigation, but his name has not been released.
Watch a local news report on the incident, including the Snapchat posts, below. Bonnie Kristian
The Nigerian army on Friday successfully drove Boko Haram militants from their last stronghold in the Sambisa Forest, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhar announced Saturday, a major victory against the terrorist organization that kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014, nearly 200 of whom remain missing.
"The terrorists are on the run and no longer have a place to hide," Buhar said in a statement praising the raid but indicating there is still work to be done. "I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace," he continued. "Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them." Bonnie Kristian
The FBI issued a warning to local law enforcement Friday that the Islamic State has urged supporters in the United States to attack holiday gatherings this weekend, including churches celebrating Christmas. The warning came after ISIS-linked websites posted a list of churches, but the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security emphasized there are no known, credible threats against any congregations.
"As part of the continuous dialogue with our law enforcement partners, the FBI routinely shares information about potential threats to better enable law enforcement to protect the communities they serve," said FBI representative Andrew Ames, indicating that the warning has been sent out of an abundance of caution. "As with similar threats, the FBI is tracking this matter while we investigate its credibility." Bonnie Kristian