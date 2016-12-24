Donald Trump will dissolve his charitable foundation

One day after saying it was a "ridiculous shame" his son, Eric, would no longer be able to raise money for his charity, President-elect Donald Trump announced he would dissolve his own foundation, a move designed to avoid allegations of conflicts of interest. The assets of the Donald J. Trump Foundation will be distributed and the organization, which is under investigation by New York's attorney general, will be shut down once that investigation is closed.

The New York Times also reported Saturday Trump is considering hiring an outside monitor to oversee the Trump Organization instead of shifting that responsibility to his adult children. A similar arrangement is on the table for Ivanka Trump's personal brand.

No announcement has yet been made regarding Trump's new Washington, D.C., hotel, which is subject to a lease that cannot be held by an elected official. Bonnie Kristian