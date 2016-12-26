Read this beautiful letter Frank Sinatra wrote to George Michael

Singer George Michael had "wanted to be a pop star since I was about 7 years old," but you have to be careful what you wish for. Michael was rocketed to fame at 21 when Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" flew up the charts and he publicly balked at the cost of celebrity. "I'm ... sure that most people find it hard to believe that stardom can make you miserable," Michael told The Los Angeles Times in 1990, giving similar statements to several other publications. "After all, everybody wants to be a star. I certainly did, and I worked hard to get it. But I was miserable, and I don't want to feel that way again."
Frank Sinatra — who himself once tried to wave off fame — set Michael straight in a humbling letter. "Come on, George," Sinatra wrote. "Loosen up. Swing, man. Dust off those gossamer wings and fly yourself to the moon of your choice and be grateful to carry the baggage we've all had to carry since those lean nights of sleeping on buses and helping the driver unload the instruments."
Frank Sinatra's letter to George Michael pic.twitter.com/LXDpjiXqdD
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) December 26, 2016
Michael died at his home in Goring, England, on Christmas, at the age of 53. Jeva Lange
Ban Ki-moon is dropping the New Year's Eve ball in New York and is definitely capable of staying up until midnight
United Nation Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will drop the 2017 New Year's Eve ball in New York City, Gothamist reports. "At a time when the world seems ever more fractured, divided, and disconnected, the symbolism of our global celebration highlighting the United Nations and its global goals could not be more important," said Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins. "Unlike too many other voices in the world today, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's legacy of bringing people and nations together, supporting refugee relief efforts, and opposing war align perfectly with New York's hopes for a better and more just world."
Other recent ball-droppers have included New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Ball-dropping responsibilities include "push[ing] the Waterford crystal button on the main stage beginning the official 60-second countdown to the New Year" and staying up until midnight.
In case anyone was concerned about the latter task, there is no question about Ban, 72, being able to stay up late enough: "I keep myself up to midnight; that's out of necessity," he told The New York Times in 2013. He added that while midnight is his "deadline," "sometimes I need to go beyond 12 o'clock."
Ban's 10-year term as secretary-general ends on Dec. 31. Jeva Lange
President Barack Obama defended his vision of America on David Axelrod's The Axe Files podcast, claiming he is confident "that if I had run again and articulated [this vision], I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it."
The interview was the latest in Obama's post-election and pre-exit analysis, and he told his former senior adviser that despite Donald Trump winning, "what I would argue is, is that the culture actually did shift, that the majority does buy into the notion of a one America that is tolerant and diverse and open and full of energy and dynamism." Obama instead blamed the Democrats for ignoring swaths of the voting population: "If you think you're winning, then you have a tendency, just like in sports, maybe to play it safer," he said of Hillary Clinton's defeat. Listen here. Jeva Lange
What do you get when you take David Bowie and Seal and add a dash of Freddie Mercury? Apparently, a George Michael rehearsal. The legendary singer practiced Queen's "Somebody to Love" to an audience of Bowie and Seal in 1992 and the whole thing was captured on video:
Michael said singing "Somebody to Love" was the "proudest moment of my career," labeling the song "ridiculous…one minute it's here, one minute it's down there." He performed the song with the remaining members of Queen at a tribute to Mercury shortly after the frontman's death in November 1991.
Donald Trump's transition team is bracing for a fight to confirm the president-elect's Cabinet choices, and they are reportedly assembling a "war room" to make sure it is a battle that goes in their favor, Politico reports. "Given the insatiable appetite of the public and the media, I think the transition saw this as necessary," one person on the team told Politico anonymously.
While Trump's Cabinet nominees will benefit from a friendly Republican-controlled Senate, critics can make the confirmation rough going. "One of the things Americans wanted was a change election, so you have some unconventional candidates," one senior transition official said. Or, as Politico puts it, the task of the war room will be to "convince Americans that the billionaires, generals, donors, and CEOs chosen by the president-elect have the expertise to manage the federal government — even if they have no Washington experience."
The war room will be stocked with people to defend the nominees as well as "media sherpas" to coach the nominees on how to field difficult questions. Each candidate "is being viewed as its own special project," according to a GOP strategist who is familiar with the transition team's plans. Jeva Lange
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Daniel B. Shapiro, to a meeting on Sunday to discuss America's decision not to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas. The U.S. traditionally vetoes such resolutions critical of Israel, but this time it abstained, allowing the resolution to pass by a 14-0 vote. Netanyahu also called for meetings with envoys from New Zealand and Senegal, which voted in favor of the resolution.
Netanyahu blamed President Obama for the passage of the measure, which said Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem constituted a "flagrant violation under international law" and served as an obstacle to peace. Harold Maass
The Women's National Basketball Association is equipping its athletes with a mobile app so players can "ask for help and receive help in dangerous situations or threatening environments" overseas, WNBA President Lisa Borders told The Associated Press. "This was a proactive effort to protect our players and secure their personal safety," Borders said. "Our partner in this endeavor is LiveSafe. It has multiple features and functionality."
During the WNBA offseason, the league's 60-plus players travel abroad to compete in nations such as Russia, Turkey, and China. Last year, the Indiana Fever's Marissa Coleman left an area near the Blue Mosque in Istanbul just moments before a deadly suicide bombing.
The app "will allow the players to communicate directly with the league and its security team," The Associated Press reports, adding that LiveSafe can also send notifications "similar to what one might get from the State Department." Borders clarified that the app was not a response to a specific threat but rather the fact that "we live in a complicated time."
"These young women are some of the best athletes in the world," Borders said. "They are citizens of that same world. They experience cultures and conflicts in the world. We always want to make sure they are safe. They are our primary stakeholder in the league." Jeva Lange
At least 27 people were shot over Christmas weekend in Chicago. Nearly all of the victims were men under the age of 30. At least seven of the people died from their injuries, The New York Times reports.
Due in major part to a rise in gang violence, Chicago saw more than 700 homicides this year for the first time in nearly two decades, with 745 recorded so far. Last year at the same time, only 476 homicides had been recorded. "The brutal cold of a Chicago winter has not been as reliable a deterrent of violence as it has been in the past: 42 homicides have been recorded so far this month, compared with 33 during December last year," the Times writes.
President-elect Donald Trump has blamed poor leadership for the violence in Chicago, telling Fox News' Bill O'Reilly earlier this year that a top police officer assured him he could stop the shootings "in one week." Jeva Lange