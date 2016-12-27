New York attorney general says Trump can't dissolve foundation while it's under investigation

The New York attorney general's office said Tuesday that Donald Trump won't be able to close down his charitable foundation after all.
"The Trump foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete," said Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Trump said over the weekend he would dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation, amid criticism from many who believe it will be a conflict of interest once he is inaugurated. Schneiderman launched the investigation several months ago, after The Washington Post reported on the some of the foundation's purchases — including an enormous, $20,000 painting of Trump.
On Nov. 18th, someone using an email address from the foundation's law firm posted to the GuideStar nonprofit monitoring website the foundation's 2015 tax filing, which showed that Trump used the charity to settle lawsuits and make a $25,000 political contribution, The Associated Press reports. While the tax filing reveals the foundation violated regulations against using money and assets to benefit Trump and his family in 2015 and previous years, it does not go into detail about the infractions, AP says. Catherine Garcia
Trump adviser says lack of celebrities at inauguration won't be a big deal: 'This is not Woodstock'
Donald Trump may have hosted a show called The Celebrity Apprentice for seven seasons, firing everyone from disgraced former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich to famous mom of eight Kate Gosselin, but it doesn't bother him that his inauguration team is struggling to find anyone with name recognition to participate in the festivities.
"You know, this is not Woodstock," inaugural committee communications director Boris Epshteyn told CNN's New Day on Tuesday. "It's not Summer Jam. It's not a concert. It's not about celebrities. As Donald Trump tweeted himself, it's about the people. That's what we're concentrated on." Epshteyn previously denied reports that the inaugural committee has offered A-listers everything from ambassadorships to cold, hard cash in exchange for performances, and promised entertainers will be announced soon. "We'll absolutely be rolling more out," he said. "No question about it." One performer has been confirmed: Jackie Evancho, 16, the singer who at age 10 placed second on the fifth season of America's Got Talent.
While the stars might not be flocking to D.C., thousands of protesters are planning on marching in Washington for the inauguration, and Epshteyn told New Day they're "welcome to do so" as long as they "do so within all laws, rules, and regulations." The Trump team is "here to hear their concerns," he added, and "we hope some of those will come to D.C., change their mind, [and] instead of protesting come celebrate with us." Catherine Garcia
On Monday night's Kelly File, Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly took to task the critics who feign horror at President-elect Donald Trump's choosiness when it comes to media access. Trump famously blacklisted certain news organizations during his campaign, and he has yet to hold a formal news conference since winning the presidency nearly two months ago.
When a panelist mentioned Trump's "blacklist against reporters," Kelly was quick to cut in that "Barack Obama had a blacklist against reporters who happened to work at this news channel," referring to Fox News. She then explained that she asked Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, "50 ways from Sunday" to appear on her show, but Clinton steadfastly declined.
Why does Kelly think she never snagged the interview? "The reason, I think, was [Clinton] was scared," Kelly said, "but also, her team didn't want to 'legitimize' Fox News. And yet people who didn't call her out at all are now shocked and horrified that Donald Trump might not sit with certain news reporters or organizations." Watch the full discussion below. Kimberly Alters
The days of being able to wiggle out of restraints and avoid the wrath of electric stun guns are over for unruly Korean Air passengers.
Following a much-publicized incident involving pop singer Richard Marx stepping in to help an overwhelmed flight crew hold down a disruptive traveler during a flight from Hanoi to Seoul, Korean Air announced it is revising the company's guidelines for dealing with such incidents. In a statement, Korean Air said it will "react more firmly and actively against in-flight violence that threatens the overall safety of the flight," and will review the use of tasers on board.
Right now, the stun guns are only permitted for use when the crew believes the flight is in "grave danger," and because of that, they are "hesitant" to use the equipment. The company is also reportedly planning on hiring more male flight attendants, ensuring that at least one is on duty for every flight, and offering additional training for the crew. Catherine Garcia
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces alliance, 10 days into its latest campaign to capture Raqqa, Syria, from the Islamic State, is quickly making gains against the militants.
An SDF spokesman told Reuters its fighters are just a few miles from a major dam on the Euphrates River, about 30 miles west of Raqqa, the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria. The SDF alliance, which includes the Kurdish YPG militia, is targeting areas held by ISIS west of Raqqa in an attempt to drive the militants out of the city. The spokesman said the alliance has captured 1,300 square kilometers from ISIS over the last 10 days. ISIS has been using suicide car bombs against the alliance, but they are using special weapons to destroy the vehicles before they reach their targets. During the latest offensive, 15 alliance fighters have been killed.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group also said it's likely that Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti, one of the top ISIS commanders in Syria, was killed Monday while fighting to recapture the village of Jabar. Catherine Garcia
President-elect Donald Trump on Monday afternoon took to Twitter to air his thoughts about the United Nations, and he apparently doesn't think much of the international diplomacy group:
The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016
Trump did say the organization has "such great potential" but neglects to use it, calling the state of the U.N. "so sad!" Trump's missive was met with some criticism, with some former U.N. personnel attacking it as tone-deaf.
On Friday, the U.N. Security Council voted through a resolution demanding Israel cease to build settlements in disputed lands in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The U.S. declined to exercise its veto power, a decision Trump slammed; Trump's ambassador to Israel has called for moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, which would upend decades of precedent. Israel already announced Monday that it would proceed with its settlement-building in East Jerusalem, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly plans to brief the Trump administration on intelligence it gathered allegedly proving President Obama spearheaded the U.N. resolution against Israeli settlement-building. Kimberly Alters
Following the U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the building of settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Tuesday the country is limiting its "work contacts" with the 10 countries that voted in its favor.
Emmanuel Nashon said Israel is also curtailing "travels of officials from Israel" to Britain, Russia, France, China, Japan, Ukraine, Angola, Egypt, Uruguay, and Spain "until otherwise decided." East Jerusalem and the West Bank are both home to sites holy to Jews, Muslims, and Christians, and the Palestinians claim the areas as part of their future state; Israel captured the territories during a 1967 war, and has said settlement activities in the area should be decided upon during future peace talks.
The U.N. measure called settlement-building in East Jerusalem and the West Bank a "flagrant violation" of international law, and the United States abstained from the vote, having previously used its veto power to prevent Israel from such a censure. On Monday, Israel said despite the resolution, it still planned on building 5,600 new homes in East Jerusalem. Catherine Garcia
The U.S. signed weapon-sale deals worth about $40 billion last year, ranking it first in the world, according to a new congressional study. France ranked as the No. 2 arms seller, far behind with $15 billion. Developing nations continued to rank as the top buyers, led by Qatar with more than $17 billion in weapons purchases, followed by Egypt with $12 billion, and Saudi Arabia with more than $8 billion.
Despite ongoing terrorism threats, total sales in 2015 dropped to $80 billion from $89 billion the year before, "due, in part, to the weakened state of the global economy," wrote Catherine A. Theohary, a national security policy specialist at the bipartisan Congressional Research Service and author of the study. Harold Maass