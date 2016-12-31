Donald Trump wishes Happy New Year to everyone, including 'those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do'
President-elect of the United States of America Donald J. Trump sent out his well-wishes for the new year via Twitter Saturday morning, expressing his hope that even the haters will have a good 2017.
Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016
Trump's holiday magnanimity toward his enemies was previously in evidence on the 2013 anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in which he tweeted his "best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date." Bonnie Kristian
A laptop associated with a Vermont electric agency, the Burlington Electric Department, was found on Friday to contain code linked to a Russian hacking campaign known as Grizzly Steppe. The laptop, which was not connected to the electric grid, was immediately isolated and the rest of the department's computers placed under investigation.
"Our team is working with federal officials to trace this malware and prevent any other attempts to infiltrate utility systems," Mike Kanarick, a representative of the utility, said in a statement. "We have briefed state officials and will support the investigation fully."
The goal of Grizzly Steppe remains undetermined, and the laptop may have become infected without any Russian action, e.g. by contact with an untrustworthy website. "This intrusion by itself was a minor incident that caused no damage," an unnamed senior intelligence official told Reuters. Bonnie Kristian
"Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!" President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Friday afternoon, responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he would not immediately react to retaliatory sanctions on Russia which President Obama debuted as punishment for election interference attempts. The Russian embassy in America promptly retweeted the post. Several hours later, Trump reiterated his praise, tweeting that Russians are playing CNN and NBC — but not Fox — for fools.
On Saturday, Putin responded with compliments of his own, congratulating Trump instead of Obama in his New Year's Eve greeting to fellow heads of state. The message expressed hope for a new era of U.S.-Russian relations after Trump takes office based on the two nations "acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner." This fresh partnership, he added, "will be able to take real steps to restore the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation in various areas and take their interaction in the international arena to a whole new level."
Expert observers are divided over whether this mutual admiration will develop as happily as Putin says once Trump takes the reins. Some argue Putin is playing the president-elect's lack of foreign policy experience to his own advantage, while others believe this is the beginning of a legitimate and positive thaw between Russia and the United States. Bonnie Kristian
The cease-fire in Syria negotiated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey appears to be holding despite "clashes, shelling, and air raids in western Syria," Reuters reported. Rebel and government forces have been trading blame for the violations, but as of Friday night local time, no civilian casualties had been reported and diplomats remained optimistic that the deal reached Thursday between the Syrian government and opposition groups would stick.
Russia has said it will ask the United Nations Security Council to support its plan to end the six-year war that has killed more than 300,000 and left more than 11 million displaced.
This cease-fire is the third this year; the previous two arrangements failed within days. If this arrangement holds, Russia and Turkey will meet in Kazakhstan's capital Astana next month to restart peace talks. Becca Stanek
Keep your eyes peeled for a comet streaking across the nighttime sky on New Year's Eve. NASA announced this week that Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková will appear near the moon on Dec. 31, as it makes its closest approach to the sun.
Say farewell to 2016 in cosmic style by looking up to see the #NewYearsEve #comet on December 31 pic.twitter.com/3xaehGj0IQ
— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) December 28, 2016
However, binoculars will likely be needed to spot the blue-green orb, as it will be 30 times farther away from the Earth than the moon.
The comet, which makes a full orbit around the Earth once every 5.25 years, made its first appearance of 2016 on Dec. 15 near the M75 star cluster. It is expected to make one more appearance in February after it circles back around the sun.
To find out if you'll be able to spot the comet from your sliver of the Northern Hemisphere on New Year's Eve, go to TheSkyLive.com. Becca Stanek
During an interview Friday on MSNBC, Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) refused to condemn Russia's apparent meddling in the U.S. presidential election, instead suggesting the cyber attacks on Democratic organizations and officials may have actually been useful. "If Russia succeeded in giving the American people information that was accurate, then they merely did what the media should have done," said Franks, a member of the Armed Services Committee.
Franks insisted he's "all for doing what's necessary to protect" the American election process, but he pointed out that it's not like Russia hacked into U.S. voting systems. "They, if anything ... [tried] to use information in a way that may have affected something that they believed was in their best interest," Franks said, referring to the FBI and the CIA's findings that Russia interfered to help Donald Trump.
Watch Franks' explanation in the interview below. Becca Stanek
Rep Franks:"If Russia succeeded in giving...info that was accurate...they merely did what the media should've done" https://t.co/NSZqUJz81Q
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 29, 2016
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani thinks the real purpose of President Obama's recently announced sanctions on Russia is not to punish the country for its cyber activity, but to cause problems for President-elect Donald Trump. While on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, Giuliani called out Obama's "petty little actions" as a way to take "tremendous leverage" away from Trump, who has expressed interest in improving relations with Russia.
"Petty little actions like this don't mean very much," Giuliani said of Obama's sanctions against Russian individuals and entities thought to be involved in interfering in the U.S. presidential election on Trump's behalf. "It's almost a mockery to say this is too little too late," Giuliani added. "It should have been done 10 months ago, 11 months ago, 12 months ago. If it is really true, the response should be much stronger."
Giuliani advised Trump to get a second opinion when he takes office, rather than trust the intelligence coming from the Obama administration. "There's no question that the intelligence that President Obama has been getting has either been incompetent or politicized," Giuliani said. Once Trump figures out for himself who is to blame, Giuliani recommended the U.S. "bang them back really hard."
Watch Giuliani's full interview below. Becca Stanek
An investigation by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division found that Ville Platte, Louisiana, routinely holds people in jail without probable cause in violation of the Fourth Amendment. In fact, the DOJ reports, local law enforcement often "use investigative holds where they lack sufficient evidence to make an arrest, but instead have a 'hunch' or 'feeling' that a person may be involved in criminal activity." One sheriff's officer described personally jailing people based solely on his possession of "a pretty good feeling" or "gut instinct."
These investigative holds last "for 72 hours and sometimes longer," and the individuals jailed are "strip-searched, placed in holding cells without beds, toilets, or showers, and denied communication with family members and loved ones." In one case cited in the report, a woman taken into custody was strip-searched, required to remove her tampon, and jailed overnight without access to sanitary products. She was not suspected of having any involvement in the robbery about which she was questioned.
All told, law enforcement in Ville Platte conducted about 900 arrests and holds between 2012 and 2014 alone — potentially affecting more than 10 percent of the town's 7,000 people — that were "not even ostensibly supported by probable cause." The DOJ report recommends a number of reforms to the local police and sheriff's offices to address these patterns and will continue to work with both departments to ensure changes are pursued. Bonnie Kristian