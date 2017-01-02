French employees now get to ignore work-related emails when they aren't working

The first of the year brings a happy change for stressed or overworked French employees — the right to ignore their inboxes. A new labor law in the country gives workers the "right to disconnect" from their email or smartphones after work hours are over, CNN reports. "These measures are designed to ensure respect for rest periods and ... balance between work and family and personal life," France's Ministry of Labor said in a statement.

The law is considered a major victory for French unions, which have long complained that the digital revolution resulted in an "explosion of undeclared labor" that demands employees continue to work even outside of work day hours.

Some firms are already more than on board with the new policy: Several will even shut their email systems down overnight to prevent anyone from sneaking in that last email of the day. Jeva Lange