French employees now get to ignore work-related emails when they aren't working

The first of the year brings a happy change for stressed or overworked French employees — the right to ignore their inboxes. A new labor law in the country gives workers the "right to disconnect" from their email or smartphones after work hours are over, CNN reports. "These measures are designed to ensure respect for rest periods and ... balance between work and family and personal life," France's Ministry of Labor said in a statement.
The law is considered a major victory for French unions, which have long complained that the digital revolution resulted in an "explosion of undeclared labor" that demands employees continue to work even outside of work day hours.
Some firms are already more than on board with the new policy: Several will even shut their email systems down overnight to prevent anyone from sneaking in that last email of the day. Jeva Lange
There was a lot to love — or maybe hate — about the 1980s. Walkmans. Bangles. Mullets. And … Donald Trump.
Yes, even 2017's president-elect can sometimes seem out of a different era (one with a lot more velour and perms). "Many of ... Trump's cultural touchstones, which he'd frequently name-drop at campaign rallies and on Twitter, were at their peak in the 1980s — the decade Trump's celebrity status rose in New York, Trump Tower was built, The Art of the Deal was published, and he first flirted with running for public office," The Associated Press reports.
But a love of Bobby Knight and Sylvester Stallone is not the only thing Trump is holding on to:
Much of Trump's political philosophy was formed in the 1980s too. In 1987 as he first floated running for president, he took out a full page ad wondering why the U.S. was "paying to defend countries that can afford to defend themselves." His frequent depictions of inner cities as dangerous and crime-ridden seem to to harken to the crack-plagued life of urban areas in the 1980s, more than the largely safer big cities of today.
In The Art of the Deal, he voiced positions on trade he still holds today. That book, which made him a household name when it was published in 1987, also holds many of the principles that guided Trump's business career — and, decades later, his bombastic campaign for the White House. [The Associated Press]
And that's not even to mention Trump Tower's "gold lamé party dress" interior. Jeva Lange
Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is reportedly the leading candidate for secretary of agriculture, one of just four Cabinet positions President-elect Donald Trump has not yet filled.
The governor "won stateside office twice, theoretically making his confirmation easier," Politico's Playbook reports. Perdue is a doctor of veterinary medicine and saw Georgia through one of the worst droughts in its history, even leading a public prayer for rain on the steps of the state capitol building.
Trump has been heavily criticized for not yet appointing any Latinos to his Cabinet; the selection of Perdue would mark a rejection of Cuban-American Dr. Elsa Murano and Mexican-American Abel Maldonado, who were also considered for the position. In addition to agriculture, Trump still needs to appoint the head of national intelligence, the secretary of veterans affairs, and the U.S. trade representative. Jeva Lange
Chicago saw its biggest spike in homicides in 60 years in 2016, with the citywide total rising to 762 homicides from 485 in 2015, according to figures released by the Chicago Police Department on Sunday. The total for 2016 in the nation's third largest city was greater than those in New York City and Los Angeles combined. The number of shooting incidents in Chicago, which has become a focus in the national debate over handguns and gun control, rose from 2,426 in 2015 to 3,550 last year. Harold Maass
Thirty-five Russian diplomats expelled on suspicion of spying left the U.S. on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. One of President-elect Donald Trump's top aides, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer, said Sunday that the Obama administration's decision to kick out the officials and impose sanctions might have been an excessive response to Russia's suspected hacking of Democrats during the presidential election campaign. Spicer's comments on ABC's This Week came a day after Trump said he was skeptical about intelligence reports linking Russia to the cyberattacks, and that the Obama administration's retaliation was "unfair" if somebody else was behind the hacking. Harold Maass
Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are no strangers to accusations that they are friendlier with Donald Trump than is journalistically ethical. But apparently those claims reached a breaking point with Scarborough on Sunday night when he slammed reporter Sopan Deb on Twitter after Deb claimed Scarborough had "partied" at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve.
It all started when Deb — formerly a Trump reporter with CBS, now a culture writer with The New York Times — tweeted this:
Morning Joe's hosts partied with Trump last night at Mar-A-Lago. Last year, Trump publicly thanked them for support. https://t.co/gLHtsOloph pic.twitter.com/6znKSoNf67
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 1, 2017
Scarborough replied on Twitter: "Partied? You're very good at pushing fake news. You should write for CNN. Apparently making up facts is fine if you're writing about us." Scarborough went on, adding: "One of the more entertaining aspects of media coverage of media is how so many who blast Trump for half truths attack us with half truths … Last year I said Trump's campaign was racist, xenophobic, and disqualifying. But be snide while making facts up. Partied? Not even close."
To that last point, Deb jumped in to say:
I imagine you repeated that last night at Mar-A-Lago, @JoeNBC. Before the ball dropped, maybe even. https://t.co/xpiRV0JQKz
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 1, 2017
Scarborough clarified: "I 'partied' last night by watching Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters with my kids. Then watched the Mariah Carey dumpster fire. Around 7pm, I had a preset meeting with PEOTUS before his party … The event was black tie. Both Mika and I were in casual clothes, did not attend the party, and left before any 'partying' began."
Deb walked back on his claim that the show hosts had "partied," saying: "I should've chosen a better word. 'Attended' is more accurate."
"Thank you," Scarborough replied, "but I did not 'attend' the party … And I'm glad I didn't stay. Groundhog Day with the kids was great. And Mariah Carey ... Good God. A fitting coda to 2016." Jeva Lange
Mariah Carey was the headline act on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special, broadcast live on ABC from New York City's Times Square, and her short performance did not go well. After stumbling through part of a pre-recorded track, Carey joked and talked through the rest of her set, at one point encouraging the audience to sing "Emotions." A Carey representative, Nicole Perna, said that Carey's earpiece wasn't working and blamed Dick Clark Productions, which runs the annual broadcast, for the debacle.
Carey "was not winging this moment and took it very seriously," Perna told Billboard. "A shame that production set her up to fail." Perna added that Dick Clark Productions promised to fix the problem with the earpiece before Carey took the stage, but instead "they went live." Carey's manager, Stella Bulochnikov, said she called DCP's Mark Shimmel after the performance, and rejected his suggestion they issue a joint statement. "I asked him to cut the West Coast feed," she added. "He said he could not do that. I asked him why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just want eyeballs at any expense.... It's not artist friendly, especially when the artist cut her vacation short as a New Year's Eve gift to them."
Dick Clark Productions hit back, issuing a statement Sunday night saying "we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists" and to suggest that the company "would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous, and frankly absurd." Technical errors do occur in live performances "in very rare instances," the statement added, but "an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey's New Year's Eve performance." Sources tell Billboard and The Associated Press that while the other performers rehearsed beforehand, Carey sent a body double instead, and blamed Carey's technical crew for setting the earpiece to the wrong frequency.
In a tweet, Carey herself downplayed the mishap, saying that "s—t happens" and wishing everyone "a happy and healthy new year," with a gif of her shrugging. You can watch Carey's infamous performance below. Peter Weber
One Angeleno gets high marks for enthusiasm and dedication for scaling the Hollywood sign early Sunday and creatively modifying it to read "HOLLYWeeD," presumably to commemorate the legalization of recreational marijuana in a successful November ballot initiative. The new law doesn't take effect until 2018. The black-clad individual, caught on camera scaling the fence around the sign in Griffith Park and fastening giant tarps on the Os, gets a low grade for legality, however — he or she could face a misdemeanor trespassing charge if caught — and maybe a B- for originality: On Jan. 1, 1976, The Associated Press notes, Los Angeles woke up to a "HOLLYWEED" sign, thanks to an inspired college student and some black curtains.
Still, the prank tickled locals and visitors awake early enough to see the sign before the tarps were removed. "It's kind of cool being here at the moment," Bruce Quinn told KABC-TV. "I thought we came to see the Hollywood sign, not the' Hollyweed' sign. But hey, it's okay with me!" Peter Weber