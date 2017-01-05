Vanity Fair printed Donald Trump's disparaging tweet on its latest cover

Back in December, Vanity Fair published a not-so-nice review of President-elect Donald Trump's steakhouse, Trump Grill. Shortly thereafter, the president-elect took up arms on Twitter, calling out the "really poor numbers" of the magazine. "Way down, big trouble, dead!" he wrote. It was the most recent spat in a long history between Vanity Fair and Trump, who called the magazine out via tweet as early as 2011.
Vanity Fair, far from backing down on its biting criticisms of Trump Grill, decided to wear its scarlet letter proudly, proclaiming on its homepage to be "the magazine Trump doesn't want you to read." It was a clever response — but not the final blow.
With its latest issue, Vanity Fair called attention to Trump's latest criticism again by printing the tweet in full proudly on its cover, right near Chris Pratt's chiseled right pectoral muscle. Trump has yet to respond — via Twitter or otherwise. Shivani Ishwar
I love that @VanityFair put @realDonaldTrump's tweet ragging on @VanityFair on the cover of the magazine. pic.twitter.com/q0Y89Aeycj
It took some time for Fox News' co-founder and acting CEO, Rupert Murdoch, to come around to President-elect Donald Trump. But come around he sure has, Gabriel Sherman writes for New York magazine. Fox insiders were reportedly shocked when the network announced Thursday that Megyn Kelly's primetime slot would be filled by Tucker Carlson, with one particular person in the know saying there was originally to be "a lot of experimenting" around who would fill the position, and that the leading candidates were all women.
A female anchor has held a primetime spot — between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. — at Fox News since 1996. But with Kelly's departure and Carlson's addition, the lineup is now entirely men, although Martha MacCallum will take over Carlson's old slot leading into the peak viewership hours at 7 p.m.
Some insiders say there could be more afoot than Carlson just being a ratings success, too. Carlson has long been friendly toward Trump:
Carlson's promotion is one sign of just how much Murdoch wants to appease Trump, Fox insiders say. Murdoch has been intent on forging a tight relationship with Trump since his victory, sources close to both men tell me. One longtime Murdoch confidante told me the two speak by phone at least three times per week. As I reported Tuesday, at Mar-a-Lago over the holidays Trump criticized Roger Ailes and lavished praise on Murdoch. And Murdoch has told Fox executives that Trump asked him to submit names for FCC commissioner. (A Trump spokesperson denied that.) Murdoch has allowed Sean Hannity to turn his 10 p.m. show into de facto infomercials for Trump. [New York]
Some onlookers are already bothered by the turn Fox News has taken. "I'm old enough to remember when Fox News was pro-American soldier not pro-anti-American leaker," former Fox News panelist Bill Kristol tweeted Thursday. Read Sherman's entire scoop at New York. Jeva Lange
Charleston church shooter says it's 'not fair' victims' families are sharing so many emotional stories
Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof thinks it's "not fair" that prosecutors get to spend so much time recounting the emotional stories shared by family members of the nine people murdered at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015. "If I don't present any mitigation evidence, the victim-impact evidence will take over the whole sentencing trial and guarantee that I get the death penalty," Roof wrote in a court filing unsealed Thursday, the second day of his sentencing trial.
Roof, who is representing himself, has decided not to present any evidence or witnesses, though in a written filing he requested prosecutors reassess the length of their testimony. The judge declined Roof's suggestion to impose limits, though the judge did admit he was "concerned both about the number of witnesses and the length of their testimony and the length collectively of their testimony."
Roof, The Washington Post reported, has "mostly sat silent" during the hearing, "staring straight ahead and declining to question any witnesses himself." He was convicted over the shooting last month on 33 counts, 18 of which carry the death penalty. Becca Stanek
Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren has been hired by MSNBC, The Associated Press reports. She will host a news program from Washington, D.C., weeknights at 6 p.m.
After 14 years at Fox News, Van Susteren abruptly left the network in September during the turbulence that followed former CEO Roger Ailes' departure, citing failed efforts to renegotiate her contract.
Separately, Fox News named Tucker Carlson to Megyn Kelly's 9 p.m. spot on Thursday after Kelly announced her plans to leave the network at the end of this week for NBC News. Jeva Lange
With the typing of a single tweet, President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday tipped the scales of yet another company's stocks, when he tweeted his disapproval of Toyota's plan to build a new plant in Baja, Mexico:
Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.
Within minutes of Trump posting the tweet, this is what Toyota's stock looked like:
A less than 0.50 percent drop is not exactly a jump off the precipice, and Toyota's stocks quickly stabilized to be down just 0.39 percent. But this is not the first time Trump's Twitter page has dictated major market activity: The president-elect's tweets about Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and General Motors have previously sent the respective companies' stocks tumbling, even if only temporarily. Trump's tweeted remarks have also inspired companies to change their plans, with both Carrier and Ford deciding not to move forward with building plants in Mexico.
Toyota announced its plans to build a plant in Mexico in April 2015, Reuters reported. The automaker did not immediately respond to Trump's tweet. Becca Stanek
House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday that Congress will vote to defund Planned Parenthood in the same reconciliation bill being used to repeal ObamaCare, meaning Republicans will need just a simple majority to pass it rather than a 60-vote supermajority of senators.
"I think the anti-choice movement sees smooth sailing," Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) told BuzzFeed News last week in anticipation of the move. Planned Parenthood expects about 40 percent of its funding could be cut if the defunding measure passes, The Washington Post reports. The organization received $553 million from the government in 2014.
Planned Parenthood is the nation's largest abortion provider, and also offers women's health services such as sexually transmitted disease screenings and treatment, pregnancy tests and prenatal care, breast exams, contraception, and sexual education. Donald Trump would be expected to sign the bill despite having voiced some support of Planned Parenthood in the past. Jeva Lange
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi let Trump University off the hook. Now she'll be working at the White House.
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi (R) to a White House post, Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg Politics has learned.
The decision is likely to raise a few eyebrows with Trump's critics: In 2016, Trump paid a $2,500 penalty to the Internal Revenue Service for an improper $25,000 donation from the Donald J. Trump Foundation to a campaign group supporting Bondi, who had solicited a contribution from Trump while her office was deciding whether to join a fraud lawsuit against Trump University. After receiving the donation, Bondi "inexplicably decided not to pursue charges against Trump University," RedState writes, and Trump "held a posh fundraiser for Bondi at the infamous Mar-a-Lago estate."
1) Trump illegally uses charity money to donate to Bondi 2) Bondi declines to go after Trump U 3) Trump hires Bondi https://t.co/sId7DYyJaL
Other reports, such as one by The Associated Press, claim that Bondi solicited the contribution before her office knew about the Trump University lawsuit, and The New York Times writes that the investigation was never brought to Bondi herself, instead being considered by lower-level staff who made the decision not to pursue the case.
Trump, for his part, has argued that he only supported Bondi politically. Jeva Lange
During the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday discussing Russia's cyber attacks ahead of the U.S. presidential election, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a member of the committee, pushed the government to step up its response in retaliation to Russia's meddling. "I think what Obama did was throw a pebble," Graham said, referring to President Obama's recently announced sanctions on Russia. "I'm ready to throw a rock."
Director of Intelligence James Clapper's entire response? "That's a good metaphor."
Catch Graham's moment below. Becca Stanek
Sen. Lindsey Graham at cyberattack hearing: "I think what Obama did was throw a pebble. I'm ready to throw a rock." https://t.co/pB0rUPs0Bh
