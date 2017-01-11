The first bumblebee was just added to the Endangered Species List

On Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service placed the rusty patched bumblebee on the Endangered Species List, warning that the species is "balancing precariously on the brink of extinction." This is the first bumblebee designated an endangered species, and the first bee put on the list from the 48 contiguous United States — seven species of bee in Hawaii were named as endangered in September.
The rusty patched bumblebee, named after the markings on its back, was prevalent in 28 states and two Canadian provinces just 20 years ago, but its numbers have fallen by 87 percent since the 1990s and it is now found only in 13 states and one province. "Listing the bee as endangered will help us mobilize partners and focus resources on finding ways right now to stop the decline," U.S. Fish and Wildlife regional director Tom Melius said in a statement. Christy Leavitt with Environment America noted that the rusty patched bumblebee isn't the only threatened bee species, adding pointedly: "If bees go extinct, it's simple: no bees, no food."
"Causes of the decline in rusty patched bumblebee populations are believed to be loss of habitat; disease and parasites; use of pesticides that directly or indirectly kill the bees; climate change, which can affect the availability of the flowers they depend on; and extremely small population size," the wildlife agency said. "Most likely, a combination of these factors has caused the decline in rusty patched bumblebees." If you want to help, experts say, grow a garden, limit or eliminate pesticide use, and plant native flowers that bloom from the spring to fall. You can learn more in the USA Today video below. Peter Weber
A voice from the past has now entered the debate over Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) becoming the next attorney general of the United States.
On Tuesday night, The Washington Post obtained a letter Coretta Scott King, the widow of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., wrote to Congress in 1986, urging them to reject the nomination of Sessions to a federal judgeship (his confirmation was ultimately denied). At the time, Strom Thurmond, the senator from South Carolina and chairman of the Judiciary Committee, did not enter the letter into the congressional record.
Over nine pages, King spelled out how Sessions could "irreparably damage the work of my husband." She said Sessions "has used the awesome powers of his office in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters," and "for this reprehensible conduct, he should not be rewarded with a federal judgeship." King warned that should Sessions be confirmed, "he will be given life tenure for doing with a federal prosecution what the local sheriffs accomplished 20 years ago with clubs and cattle prods." In her letter, she described what it was like to fight for civil rights in the 1960s, and her belief that Sessions jeopardized everything she and others involved in the movement fought so hard for. Read the entire letter at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia
Props to Seth Meyers, who on Tuesday's Late Night tried to get spinmaster extraordinaire Kellyanne Conway to answer questions about Donald Trump releasing his taxes, why he's gone so long without holding a press conference, and how people are expected to know what's in his heart.
Conway, Trump's campaign manager and now a counselor to the president-elect, told Meyers both she and Trump are fans of the show, which Meyers found shocking. Flattery didn't keep him from asking Conway about news that broke right before filming, regarding reports that Russia has compromising information on Trump. After some back and forth on the details of the document, Conway said the concern should be that "intelligence officials leak to the press," while Meyers said it's actually more worrisome that Trump doesn't know whether or not he received a briefing on the matter.
Throughout the segment, Conway brought up Hillary Clinton multiple times, regardless of the questions Meyers asked, and she became annoyed when the audience audibly snickered during several points of the interview, including when she said Trump has "enormous curiosity" and is a "successful, brilliant businessman." Conway declared that it's "not fair that people don't give him his due," and she's "astonished" by the "disrespect" people have for Trump. Their chat ended with Meyers making a bet with Conway — "I bet in the next four years we're not going to see the president-elect's tax returns." Watch the video below to find out how Conway spun her response. Catherine Garcia
FBI Director James Comey was personally aware of reports from a "credible" Western former intelligence agent about Russia's alleged "cultivating, supporting, and assisting" of President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign, The Guardian reported late Tuesday, because Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) personally handed them to Comey in a Dec. 9 meeting, according to "a source aware of the meeting."
The Russia-Trump dossier began as opposition research during the campaign, but "its author was sufficiently alarmed by what he discovered to send a copy to the FBI," The Guardian says, and McCain, who was informed about the allegations from "an intermediary from a Western allied state," then "dispatched an emissary overseas to meet the source," whom he was "sufficiently impressed" with to feel obliged to pass the allegations on to Comey. But FBI agents were already concerned enough about ties between Trump's inner circle and Russia that they had sought court approval to monitor campaign officials, The Guardian reports:
The Guardian has learned that the FBI applied for a warrant from the foreign intelligence surveillance (FISA) court over the summer in order to monitor four members of the Trump team suspected of irregular contacts with Russian officials. The FISA court turned down the application, asking FBI counter-intelligence investigators to narrow its focus. According to one report, the FBI was finally granted a warrant in October, but that has not been confirmed, and it is not clear whether any warrant led to a full investigation. [The Guardian]
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court is famously complaint with surveillance requests, declining just 11 of the more than 33,900 it had received in 33 years as of 2013 — or an approval rate of 99.97 percent (though that may be a slightly misleading number) — and no requests were denied in 2014 and 2015, according to the Electronic Privacy Information Center. Comey, when pressed by senators on Tuesday, would not say if the FBI is still investigating any ties between Russia and the president-elect. Trump tweeted that the reports are "FAKE NEWS" and "A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!" You can read more about those alleged ties at The Guardian, and the unverified (sometimes NSFW) allegations themselves at BuzzFeed News. Peter Weber
Sasha Obama was noticeably absent from her father's farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago, and people have theories about why the she wasn't in attendance.
The boring folks of the world think there is a simple explanation:
Where is Sasha you ask? That child is in her bed sleeping, she has school in the morning. Y'all know Michelle doesn't play lol
— Itsloudinsidemyhead (@itsShirleyBIH) January 11, 2017
Others are convinced she had more nefarious plans:
to those asking "where is Sasha" she probably at the White House setting home alone traps for Trump #imdown lol #ObamaFarewell
— CB Imprintz (@CBImprintz) January 11, 2017
Some say the decision to leave the First Daughter in Washington, D.C., was a matter of national security:
Anyone else wondering if #sashaobama is the designated survivor?
— Jaime Allentuck (@JAllentuck) January 11, 2017
Could it be that she just didn't make the cut?
When the ticket is so you can only get 2 for the fam... #sorrysasha #seniority #sashaobama #obamafarewell
— Marisol Dorantes (@dorantesmarisol) January 11, 2017
It turns out there was an important reason why she stayed behind:
For those wondering...per the @WhiteHouse: Sasha Obama stayed in DC because she has an exam at school in the morning. #educationmatters
— Kenneth Moton (@KennethMoton) January 11, 2017
Good luck, Sasha! Glad that one's been solved — now on to the Russian hacks. Catherine Garcia
Obama pays tribute to the first lady: 'You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody'
President Obama saved the best for last in his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago.
Speaking directly to his "best friend," first lady Michelle Obama, an emotional Obama said his wife took on a role she didn't ask for, making it her own. "With grace and with grit and with style and with humor, you made the White House a place that belongs to everybody, and a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You have made me proud and you have made the country proud." To his daughters, Malia and Sasha, Obama gushed that they have become two "amazing young women," having grown up under "the strangest of circumstance." They are "smart and beautiful," the president said, but more importantly, "kind and thoughtful and full of passion." They both "wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily," he added. "Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad."
Next, Obama turned his attention to Vice President Joe Biden, "the scrappy kid from Scranton." Biden was "the first decision I made as a nominee, and it was the best," he said. "Not just because you have been a great vice president, but because in the bargain I gained a brother. We love you and Jill like family, and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our life." Obama also heaped thanks upon the organizers and volunteers who have campaigned for him ("you changed the world") and his staff. "The only thing that makes me prouder than all the good we've done," he said, "is the thought of all the remarkable things you'll achieve from here."
It wasn't a one-sided affair — after his speech was over, the first lady shared with the president a special message of her own. Catherine Garcia
So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo pic.twitter.com/TFUN3GDLyz
— The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 11, 2017
President Obama touted his climate change policies during his farewell address Tuesday, and said we must keep the momentum going.
"In just eight years, we've halved our dependency on foreign oil, doubled our renewable energy, and led the world to an agreement that has the promise to save this planet," Obama said, referring to the Paris Agreement. "Without bolder action, our children won't have time to debate the existence of climate change; they'll be busy dealing with its effects — more environmental disasters, more economic disruptions, waves of climate refugees seeking sanctuary." While it's important to "argue about the best approach to solve this problem," Obama said, to "simply deny the problem not only betrays future generations, it betrays the essential spirit of this country, the essential spirit of innovation and practical problem-solving that guided our founders."
The president argued that American tenacity is what will help us solve climate change and other major issues, "that spirit born of the Enlightenment that made us an economic powerhouse. The spirit that took flight at Kitty Hawk and Cape Canaveral, the spirit that cures disease and put a computer in every pocket. It's that spirit, a faith in reason and enterprise and the primacy of right over might, that allowed us to resist the lure of fascism and tyranny during the Great Depression." This is the spirit that "allowed us to build a post-World War II order with other democracies," Obama continued, "an order based not on just military power or national affiliations, but built on principles of the rule of law, human rights, freedom of religion and speech and assembly, and an independent press." Catherine Garcia
During his farewell address Tuesday night in Chicago, President Obama said race remains a "potent and often divisive force in our society," but things have improved immensely over the past few decades.
"I've lived long enough to know race relations are better than they were 10 or 20 or 30 years ago," he said. "No matter what some folks say, you can see it not just in statistics, but in attitudes of young Americans across the political spectrum. But, we're not where we need to be. All of us have more work to do." The economy doesn't "have to be a zero sum game," the president said, and last year, "incomes rose for all races, all age groups, for men and for women." If we're going to be serious about race going forward, he continued, "we need to uphold laws against discrimination in hiring and in housing and in education and in the criminal justice system. That is what our Constitution and our highest ideals require."
The laws alone won't be enough, though. "Hearts must change," Obama said. "Social attitudes often take generations to change. If our democracy is going to work the way it should in this increasingly diverse nation, then each one of us need to try to heed the advice of a great character in American fiction — Atticus Finch." As the father in To Kill a Mockingbird said, "You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view, until you climb into his skin and walk around in it."
Obama urged blacks and other minority groups to take their "very real struggles for justice" and tie them to the "challenges that a lot of people in this country face," and for whites to "acknowledge that the affects of slavery and Jim Crow didn't suddenly vanish in the '60s, that when minority groups voice discontent, they're not engaging in reverse racism or practicing 'political correctness.' When they wage peaceful protests, they're not demanding special treatment, but the equal treatment that our founders promised." Catherine Garcia