Trump to resign from Trump Organization, but will not divest ownership

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will step down from all positions in the Trump Organization, a response to concerns over the conflicts of interest that could arise from running a global corporation and the United States of America. His sons, Don Jr. and Eric, will run the company along with CFO Allen Weisselberg.
Trump brought piles of folders containing paperwork used to hand over the company as proof of the decision:
The Trump Organization won't enter into any new foreign deals, with domestic deals to be submitted to "rigorous vetting." Trump will additionally not be informed of new deals the company makes.
Trump will not divest ownership in the Trump Organization, a decision Sheri Dillon, Trump's attorney, explained by claiming that selling the company would "exacerbate" conflicts of interests for a number of reasons. Additionally, "President Trump should not be expected to destroy the company he built," Dillon said. To avoid accusations of emolument, Trump will donate all payments made to his businesses by foreign bodies to the U.S. Treasury.
Critics have already reacted: "This is wild. They're just focused on not losing money instead of actual ethical requirements. Banana republic American style. Wild," tweeted Aminatou Sow, the editor-at-large of Racked. "Trump today streamlined the process by which foreign governments can bribe him," said The Daily Beast's Olivia Nuzzi. Jeva Lange
NAACP President Cornell William Brooks did not mince words when testifying against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) at his attorney general confirmation hearing before the Senate on Wednesday. Sessions "evinces a clear disregard, disrespect, and even disdain for the civil and human rights of racial and ethnic minorities, women, the disabled, and others who suffer from discrimination in this country," Brooks said, even as Sessions protested such claims.
In response, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) slammed Brooks and the NAACP for having a seemingly partisan agenda. Citing the NAACP's Civil Rights Federal Legislative Scorecards, Graham pointed out that Sessions received only 11 percent, Graham himself got 25 percent, and other Republican members of Congress typically found themselves between the two numbers. On the other hand, many Democrats had 100 percent.
Brooks defended the divide: "The report card is based on legislation, not party affiliation … I might note to the respect of our report card, we've done that for the better part of a century," he said.
But Graham wasn't having it. "I hope that doesn't make us all racist and all of them perfect," Graham sarcastically replied. Watch below. Jeva Lange
Transportation nominee Elaine Chao argues private spending should help fund Trump's infrastructure plans
Transportation secretary nominee Elaine Chao argued Wednesday during her Senate confirmation hearing that the government lacks the resources necessary to adequately address the country's infrastructure needs. Instead, Chao, who previously served as labor secretary under former President George W. Bush, advocated to "unleash the potential" of private investors to accomplish President-elect Donald Trump's extensive plans for revamping American infrastructure.
Chao did not offer any specific estimates on spending, only saying that it is "important to recognize that the way we build and deliver projects is as important as how much we invest." Trump's advisers have estimated his infrastructure plan will cost $1 trillion.
Chao also declined to offer specifics on whether she would support the privatization of the Federal Aviation Administration, an issue of contention for the House and Senate, and she did not say if she would enforce the 2018 deadline for railroads to install anti-collision technology. Chao said she has not yet been briefed on either issue.
ABC News reported Chao is "expected to be easily confirmed by the Senate." Becca Stanek
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on Wednesday became the first sitting senator in history to testify against another sitting senator when he spoke out against Jeff Sessions' nomination to become attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump. Citing Sessions' record on civil rights and justice issues, Booker insisted "the next attorney general must bring hope and healing to this country, and this demands a more courageous empathy than Sen. Sessions' record demonstrates."
In his testimony, Booker referred to incidents in Selma, Alabama, and Ferguson, Missouri, as well as the historic fights for women's, LGBT, and minority rights: "The march for justice in our country still continues," he said. "It is still urgent."
He added, "The arc of the moral universe does not just naturally curve toward justice; we must bend it." Jeva Lange
In his first press conference in six months, President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday got into a sparring match with CNN reporter Jim Acosta. Trump refused to respond to repeated questions from Acosta because he works for CNN, which on Tuesday published an article detailing a report from U.S. officials that Russia might possess incriminating information that could potentially be used to blackmail the president-elect.
While multiple news organizations — including CNN — stated that the corresponding intelligence dossier contained unverified information, BuzzFeed News on Tuesday night chose to publish the document in full. The dossier was allegedly provided by a British intelligence source that U.S. officials deem credible, but was not published by CNN with its initial report as its contents were unconfirmed. Still, by breaking the news, CNN apparently drew Trump's ire, and the news organization issued a statement Wednesday after Trump's press conference to stand by its "carefully sourced reporting":
And as Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Epstein noted, Trump wasn't the only target of CNN's statement. Kimberly Alters
How do you end a press conference that has already devolved into a shouting match between journalists and the president-elect? If you're Donald Trump, the one-time "ratings machine" TV star and current executive producer of The Apprentice, you wrap it up with your reality show's tag line, of course.
After explaining that the stacks of manila envelopes splayed out on a table to his right were evidence of the "many, many companies" that would be folded into a trust run by his adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr., Trump said: "I hope at the end of eight years, I'll come back and say, 'Oh, you did a good job.' Otherwise, I'll say, 'You're fired.'" Watch below:
That's a reality star president for you. Lauren Hansen
President-elect Donald Trump clashed with CNN's Jim Acosta on Wednesday during his first press conference in 167 days. The conflict started after Trump tore into BuzzFeed News and CNN for publishing unsubstantiated reports that Russia had information on Trump they could use for blackmail. Acosta demanded to ask a question, given that Trump was "attacking" CNN from the stage.
Trump quickly silenced him: "Not you. Your organization is terrible," he said.
Acosta continued to fight for his chance to ask a question as Trump demanded "quiet, quiet." Getting nowhere, Trump finally snapped, "You are fake news." Watch the exchange below. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed his thoughts on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, which has been a hot-button issue on Capitol Hill in recent weeks as Republican lawmakers grapple with forming a concrete alternative to President Obama's signature health-care law. Trump promised that "repeal and replace" of the Affordable Care Act would occur "essentially simultaneously," positing that a replacement proposal would be submitted "probably the same day" as legislation to repeal the law, if not within the "same hour."
Trump, speaking at his first news conference since July, repeated his oft-stated opinion that ObamaCare is a "complete and total disaster," and said he predicted 2017 would be a "catastrophic" year for the law. The belief that ObamaCare is "imploding" on its own, however, caused Trump to consider doing nothing about the law because from a "political standpoint," he said, the Democrats own its failure. "We're doing them a tremendous service," Trump said, referring to Republicans' promises to replace the law, thus assuming responsibility for the country's health care.
Politico's Jake Sherman noted that Trump's plan to "simultaneously" repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act may implicitly reveal a willingness to push back the actual date of repeal. While Trump previously promised to repeal ObamaCare on "day one" — as in, next Friday, Jan. 20, when he is inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States — Sherman noted that does not logistically gel with his vow to submit a replacement simultaneously:
Trump did not offer any specifics on what his preferred replacement plan might look like. Kimberly Alters