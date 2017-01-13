Trump slams U.S. intelligence, promises hacking report from his 'people'

Without pausing for a "good morning," President-elect Donald Trump spent the 6 a.m. hour of Friday morning disparaging the U.S. intelligence community — again.
Trump had admitted at his press conference Wednesday that "as far as hacking, I think it was Russia. Hacking's bad, and it shouldn't be done." But by Friday, intelligence had once again become a skeptical "intelligence" in his tweets and Trump vowed that "my people" will have a "full report on the hacking within 90 days" despite the fact that the conclusions of an already-written full report found the NSA, the FBI, and the CIA in agreement:
It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
released by "Intelligence" even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
Who exactly "my people" are is not certain either, although Trump's incoming CIA director, Rep. Mike Pompeo, made it clear in no uncertain terms during his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday that he believes the reports about Russian interference in the U.S. election.
Is there any form of proof with a worse historical track record than "Russia said so"? https://t.co/UaLbl5xWvg
— Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 13, 2017
Name me one president who didn’t wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning to accuse the entire political community of conspiring against him https://t.co/OyoYWc8AxL
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 13, 2017
Although not technically a "hacking," Trump might have been instead referring to a leaked, classified, and unverified intelligence dossier that alleges he both colluded with Russia, and that Russia is in possession of compromising material they can use to blackmail the incoming president. While the information in the report evidently had enough credibility for top U.S. intelligence officials to brief Trump and President Barack Obama on it, Trump has slammed the allegations as "fake news" and the Kremlin has called the memos a "ridiculous thing" that "does not contain any proofs, any evidence." Jeva Lange
With just week to go before Inauguration Day, most Americans disapprove of the way President-elect Donald Trump is handing his presidential transition, Gallup found. Just 44 percent of people approve, while 51 percent disapprove. By comparison, during a similar window in 2009, 83 percent of people approved of then-President-elect Barack Obama's presidential transition. George W. Bush and Bill Clinton also were significantly more approved of during their own transition processes.
Gallup Presidential transition approval (net):
Trump -7
Obama +71
Bush +36
Clinton +50
Trump dropped 13 pts in month among Independents
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 13, 2017
Trump's Cabinet decisions have also not impressed many Americans. The majority, at 52 percent, called the picks "average," with 44 percent calling them "below average" or "poor" and 32 percent saying the choices were "above average" or "outstanding."
The poll was conducted between Jan. 4-8, 2017, with a sample of 1,032 adults in all 50 states. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee has raised $90 million in private donations for the festivities surrounding Trump taking the presidential oath of office, a record amount and twice the $43 million President Obama's inaugural committee raised in 2013. It's not clear where that money will go, especially since his inaugural planner says he wants to emphasize "soft sensuality" and avoid a "circus-like atmosphere" at the inauguration. Obama's 2009 inauguration, with 10 balls, huge crowds, and lots of A-list talent, didn't cost the $55 million Obama raised for it; Trump has only three balls planned.
"I can't imagine how they are going to spend that amount of money — and why they would even keep raising money," Steve Kerrigan, CEO for Obama's inaugural committee in 2013 and chief of staff in 2009, told The Associated Press. "We planned the two largest inaugurations in the history of our country and we never spent anywhere near that." The money will go toward the balls, parade, reviewing stands, dinner, and bleachers; taxpayers will spend tens of millions on security, the swearing-in platform, and other expenses.
Trump inaugural committee spokesman Boris Epshteyn said the group is "fully focused on organizing world-class events that honor our nation's tremendous history and reach every corner of the globe." Any excess money raised will be donated to charity, Epshteyn said, though AP notes dryly that "Trump hasn't specified what charities might benefit from any leftovers," and "some of his past pledges to donate to charity haven't always immediately panned out." Peter Weber
"You don't hear about ethics when things are going well," Walter Shaub, director of the nonpartisan Office of Government Ethics (OGE), said Wednesday, in a speech laying out why President-elect Donald Trump's plan to manage conflicts of interest is "wholly inadequate." "You've been hearing a lot about ethics lately." On Thursday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) made ethics news once more, sending Shaub a letter sternly asking "about blurring the line between public relations and official ethics guidance," specifically "in the wake of communications with the incoming administration on ethics questions via Twitter and through the press."
In the letter, an unusual step against the independent federal ethics office, Chaffetz noted that his oversight committee has jurisdiction over OGE authorization and funding, before requesting a "transcribed interview with committee staff" by the end of January. Ethics experts called that a barely veiled threat. "They are strong-arming them," Richard Painter, an ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, told The New York Times after reading the letter. "They are obviously very upset the Office of Government Ethics is leaning on Trump and not willing to jam through his nominees. It is political retaliation." Painter told The Washington Post, "They are saying lay off Trump and push through these nominees or we'll kill the funding of OGE."
Along with his Trump speech, Shaub has warned Congress that Trump's nominees were lagging in submitting their ethics review paperwork and suggested Senate Republicans should slow down the confirmation process, and — as Chaffetz mentioned — issued a series of bizarre tweets Nov. 30 congratulating Trump on deciding to divest his business, something Trump did not decide to do. Chaffetz also criticized Shaub's office for weighing in on Hillary Clinton's speaking fees in 2015.
Chaffetz, who voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics earlier this month, said before the election that President Hillary Clinton would be "a target-rich environment," promising his committee already has "two years' worth of material already lined up" on her, and on Monday he told reporters he will continue investigating Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state. He also said his "job in this role is not to protect or be a cheerleader for the president," and he's "not here to defend him at every turn," but that his hands are largely tied with President Trump because he will be "exempt" from "a lot" of laws. Peter Weber
On Thursday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert started off his monologue with President Obama's surprise farewell gift to Vice President Joe Biden, made a Franklin Pierce joke, then returned to the big story about the unsubstantiated dossier on President-elect Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia. He noted that since his riff on the dossier Wednesday, media reports have identified the British former MI6 agent who put it together, reportedly for Jeb Bush's presidential campaign.
"So a Brit spy named Steele — is he Remington Steele's cousin?" Colbert asked. He called Christopher Steele a "kind of on-the-nose name for a British agent," then disclosed that it's also the name of a gay porn star. "And now Christopher Steele is on the run," Colbert noted; reportedly "he was seen fleeing his home yesterday and asked a neighbor to take care of his cat. Oh, you gotta protect the cat, because Trump is known for grabbing the—" (You can probably provide the punch line.)
Colbert then turned to Trump's press conference on Wednesday, pointing to the pile of apparently blank sheets of paper Trump passed off as documents relinquishing control of his business. "Wow, that is a really big pile of... something," he said. "So it's all just political theater. The press conference even had a best supporting actress, Trump's lawyer, Sheri Dillon. And we know she's extremely qualified because — and this is true — her firm was the 2016 winner of the 'Russia Law Firm of the Year' award."
He ended on the Senate confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson, Trump's pick for secretary of state. Tillerson, former ExxonMobil CEO, told the senators he did not recall doing business in Iran and Syria through a European subsidiary, and "reassured the committee that Exxon never lobbied against Iran sanctions," Colbert noted. When a senator held up copies of lobbying reports showing Exxon lobbying four different pieces of legislation on the Iran sanctions — "Oh, that lobbying, yeah, yeah — I thought you meant I was against buildings in Iran having lobbies!" Colbert joked — Tillerson asked if Exxon was lobbying for or against the sanctions. "Well, that's just what you want in a secretary of state," Colbert said: "A guy who's not sure which side he's on." Watch below. Peter Weber
Watch an MSNBC guest criticizing Russian hacking get caught in a creepy loop repeating 'Russia'
On the same day that Russian state TV station RT mysteriously interrupted the livestream of C-SPAN during a session of Congress, MSNBC's Hardball also suffered a strange technical glitch. Washington Post columnist David Ignatius was talking about how the Russian hacking of the U.S. election has backfired, and then this happened:
Sure, being caught in a loop eerily repeating "Russia" while criticizing Russian hacking is strange, but that's no reason to..... criticize the wonderful, above-reproach country of Russia, land of bounty and good governance! Peter Weber
Anderson Cooper and Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, butted heads on Wednesday night over CNN's report that Trump was presented with unverified information that Russia has compromising personal material on him. Conway had flatly denied CNN's report and called it "fake news," but Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Vice President Joe Biden took the unusual step of more or less publicly confirming the report. "That's not fake information, that's not fake news, that's accurate reporting," Cooper said on Thursday night.
"I agree with Kellyanne Conway," Cooper added. "If we were wrong, we would admit it, but we were not wrong — she was. The question is, will she hold herself and her team to the same standard?" Conway had declined an invitation to come on so Cooper turned to Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, and Jim Acosta. Tapper said he doesn't expect a mea culpa "because this has been the modus operandi for President-elect Trump and his team, to say what they believe to be true even if it is disputed by facts, and then stick with it." After Trump's "fact-free campaign," he said, the media can't get "hung up" on whether Trump recants his falsehoods. "Our attitude just kind of has to be: It doesn't matter; what we're presenting needs to be right and it's our bond with the viewers," he said.
Cooper asked Acosta about his confrontation with Trump at Wednesday's press conference, and Acosta said incoming press secretary Sean Spicer threatened to throw him out if he didn't stop trying to ask Trump a question. "I think that there's something worse than 'fake news' and that's the denial of real news," he said, "and beyond that, Anderson, something that might be worse than that is they're just not in command of the facts at this point. When you listen to Kelleyanne Conway go sort of all over the place on this, they're just not in command of the facts."
Acosta said he expects Trump and his aides to continue going "after the messenger" if they don't like the message, and Sciutto said he is worried about "a broader issue, which is a hostility to facts, right? And an effort, a concerted effort by Donald Trump and his team to call into question the very existence of facts, the very existence of nonpartisan news." Watch below. Peter Weber
If President-elect Donald Trump's actions this month are any indication, "Trump has proven that his presidency will be a major test for our democracy," Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night, setting up a closer look at Trump's news conference on Wednesday and his unresolved business conflicts of interest. At the press conference, "it was clear Trump was interested in one thing above all else, picking a fight with the media," Meyers said, and he played a highlight reel.
"Trump's hostility toward the press is the kind of thing you usually see in authoritarian regimes," Meyers said. "In fact, in an especially creepy move, Trump stocked the press conference with employees who laughed at his jokes and shouted out supportive answers to his rhetorical questions. And in case you were wondering what kind of jokes the paid staff were there to laugh at," Meyers added, he played the example of Trump denying one particularly salacious item about him in a leaked, unverified Russian dossier. Meyers then explained what exactly Trump was denying, "just for a where-we're-at-as-a-nation" check-in.
"But the heavy-handed tactics weren't the only creepy things about Trump's press conference," Meyer said, pivoting to Trump's plan to resolve his business conflicts of interest, purportedly illustrated with a pile of apparently blank documents that reporters were not allowed to peruse. Like the U.S. chief ethics officer, Meyers found Trump's plan lacking. "The reason why this is so troubling is because having a president with such a massive and opaque business empire is an open invitation to unconstitutional bribes or other types of financial coercion," he said, pointing out that Trump provided his own proof of that risk at the news conference. Watch below. Peter Weber