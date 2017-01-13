Trump slams U.S. intelligence, promises hacking report from his 'people'

Without pausing for a "good morning," President-elect Donald Trump spent the 6 a.m. hour of Friday morning disparaging the U.S. intelligence community — again.

Trump had admitted at his press conference Wednesday that "as far as hacking, I think it was Russia. Hacking's bad, and it shouldn't be done." But by Friday, intelligence had once again become a skeptical "intelligence" in his tweets and Trump vowed that "my people" will have a "full report on the hacking within 90 days" despite the fact that the conclusions of an already-written full report found the NSA, the FBI, and the CIA in agreement:

It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017 Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017 released by "Intelligence" even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

Who exactly "my people" are is not certain either, although Trump's incoming CIA director, Rep. Mike Pompeo, made it clear in no uncertain terms during his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday that he believes the reports about Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Is there any form of proof with a worse historical track record than "Russia said so"? https://t.co/UaLbl5xWvg — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 13, 2017 Name me one president who didn’t wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning to accuse the entire political community of conspiring against him https://t.co/OyoYWc8AxL — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 13, 2017

Although not technically a "hacking," Trump might have been instead referring to a leaked, classified, and unverified intelligence dossier that alleges he both colluded with Russia, and that Russia is in possession of compromising material they can use to blackmail the incoming president. While the information in the report evidently had enough credibility for top U.S. intelligence officials to brief Trump and President Barack Obama on it, Trump has slammed the allegations as "fake news" and the Kremlin has called the memos a "ridiculous thing" that "does not contain any proofs, any evidence." Jeva Lange