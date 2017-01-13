There is going to be a global clapping event to applaud Obama

Americans who want to honor President Barack Obama's eight years as commander-in-chief can stand up … and clap.

The Thanks Obama "clapping event" has over 60,000 people who have reported that they want to, or are going to, attend the D.C. event on Jan. 19. While the Trump transition team refused to allow the organizers to use federal land for the clap-a-thon — the goal was originally to stand outside the White House and "clap out" Obama — plan B, a 600-person indoor venue, has already sold out:

It's now a multi-hour party, with music and food, and at 7 p.m. the crowd will stand together and applaud for the outgoing president. The women hope people all over the country, and even the world, whether in their offices or in their living rooms or out with friends, will also stand at that time and clap. They're hoping thousands stream it live. [The Washington Post]

"The first thing that comes to mind is solidarity," explained Bejidé Davis, who started the event. "I'm not alone. It’s not just me and my friends who feel this way." Jeva Lange