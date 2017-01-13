Trump plans to fire the head of the D.C. National Guard in the middle of the inauguration

The head of the Washington, D.C., National Guard will be fired effective the same moment Donald Trump is sworn in as president, on Jan. 20 at 12:01 p.m, Talking Points Memo reports. The thousands of National Guard troops overseeing inauguration festivities will effectively lose their commander midday: "My troops will be on the street," Maj. Gen. Errol R. Schwartz told The Washington Post. "I'll see them off but I won't be able to welcome them back to the armory."
Schwartz, 65, said he did not know why he was being dismissed. Unlike other states, the National Guard chief in D.C. is appointed and dismissed by the president directly. "The timing is extremely unusual," Schwartz said, adding that he would "never plan to leave a mission in the middle of a battle." While bizarre, the decision might not be a total surprise; the president-elect previously ordered that all of President Barack Obama's ambassadors leave their posts by Inauguration Day.
Schwartz has spent months planning for the inauguration, and has been a member of the military since 1976. Jeva Lange
America's spies reportedly warned Israel to be careful sharing secrets with Trump — because of Russia
A report published Thursday in the Isreali newspaper Yediot Ahronot suggested U.S. intelligence officials have warned Israeli officials to be wary about divulging information to President-elect Donald Trump's administration. American officials are apparently concerned that if Russia does indeed have "leverages of pressure" over Trump, sensitive information intended to be shared with the U.S. could end up in the wrong hands:
The Americans implied that their Israeli colleagues should "be careful" as of January 20, Trump's inauguration date, when transferring intelligence information to the White House and to the National Security Council (NSC), which is subject to the president. According to the Israelis who were present in the meeting, the Americans recommended that until it is made clear that Trump is not inappropriately connected to Russia and is not being extorted — Israel should avoid revealing sensitive sources to administration officials for fear the information would reach the Iranians. [Yediot Ahronot]
If the Kremlin's agents — who Yediot Ahronot noted have ties to intelligence officials in Tehran — were to pass information to Iran, it could pose a big threat to Israel's security, as U.S. and Israeli intelligence communities have been working closely for years.
Slate noted that while the story's reporter, Ronen Bergman, is "a prominent investigative journalist," the "sourcing on his story is vague and, as with nearly all the reporting so far about Trump's Russia ties, skepticism is warranted." If Bergman's report turns out to be true, Slate contended, it's likely Israel isn't the only ally U.S. officials have given this advice to.
For more on the story, head to Yediot Ahronot. Becca Stanek
Americans who want to honor President Barack Obama's eight years as commander-in-chief can stand up … and clap.
The Thanks Obama "clapping event" has over 60,000 people who have reported that they want to, or are going to, attend the D.C. event on Jan. 19. While the Trump transition team refused to allow the organizers to use federal land for the clap-a-thon — the goal was originally to stand outside the White House and "clap out" Obama — plan B, a 600-person indoor venue, has already sold out:
It's now a multi-hour party, with music and food, and at 7 p.m. the crowd will stand together and applaud for the outgoing president. The women hope people all over the country, and even the world, whether in their offices or in their living rooms or out with friends, will also stand at that time and clap. They're hoping thousands stream it live. [The Washington Post]
"The first thing that comes to mind is solidarity," explained Bejidé Davis, who started the event. "I'm not alone. It’s not just me and my friends who feel this way." Jeva Lange
During the NFL's wild-card weekend, all four home teams — the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers — emerged victorious. This weekend, they all go on the road against teams that had a bye last weekend.
First up on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET, the Seahawks play the Atlanta Falcons, followed by the Texans visiting the top-seeded New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. ET. On Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET, the Steelers face the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Packers visit Dallas for a much-anticipated game against the Cowboys at 4:40 p.m. ET. The Patriots are a popular favorite to win yet another Super Bowl; FiveThirtyEight predicts New England has a 35 percent chance of winning it all. Jeva Lange
Just because you're seven days away from being vice president of the United States of America doesn't mean you don't get ice cream on the way home when the missus tells you to get ice cream on the way home:
The suit-clad veep-to-be was shopping solo (that is, except for a herd of Secret Service agents surrounding him), a fellow shopper tells us, and ultimately located the object of his mission: two half-gallon tubs of Turkey Hill ice cream.
Pence shook hands with a cashier on the way out but otherwise went undisturbed. He left in a convoy of three SUVs. [The Washington Post]
"I can confirm that when Mrs. Pence asks me to get ice cream, I pick up ice cream," Pence tweeted Friday afternoon — complete with a winking emoji.
Anyway, it's always good to see the newcomers have a respect for tradition. Jeva Lange
The Chicago Police Department has habitually used excessive force that violates the Constitution, Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced Friday. The findings followed what Lynch described as an "exhaustive" 13-month Department of Justice investigation that was launched amid uproar over the fatal shooting of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, by a white police officer.
The resulting 161-page report attributed the "unreasonable" use of sometimes "deadly force" to "systemic deficiencies" within the city and police department. "Our review of CPD's deadly force practices identified several trends in CPD's deadly force incidents, including that CPD engages in dangerous and unnecessary foot pursuits and other unsound tactics that result in CPD shooting people, including those who are unarmed," investigators wrote in the report. The investigation also revealed that blacks and Latinos are "hardest hit by the pattern of unlawful force."
Lynch said there is "considerable work to be done," and Chicago authorities have signed an agreement pledging their commitment to reforms. "It's in our interest," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said of the upcoming changes. "There is no going back to a day when we're not going to do that. The view, though, is it's not to be done to the police. The police officers are part of the solution to solving and achieving public safety." Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his support for his Cabinet nominees Friday morning, after several of his picks contradicted him on key policy issues during confirmation hearings this week:
All of my Cabinet nominee are looking good and doing a great job. I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
Secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson and defense secretary nominee James Mattis were more critical of Russia and its intentions than Trump has been. Mike Pompeo, Trump's pick for CIA director, expressed his opposition to waterboarding, a form of torture that Trump has suggested bringing back. Homeland security secretary nominee John Kelly expressed doubts that Trump's proposed border wall would "do the job."
The contradictions likely aren't over yet. Education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos is slated to testify Tuesday, as is Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), Trump's pick for interior secretary. On Wednesday, both Scott Pruitt, nominated to head the Environmental Protection Agency, and Wilbur Ross, tapped to be commerce secretary, will have their confirmation hearings. Energy secretary nominee Rick Perry is up Thursday. Becca Stanek
Readers with triskaidekaphobia, avert your eyes now:
✈️️ Finnair flight 666, at 13 o'clock on Friday the 13th with a 13 year old aircraft, has landed safely in HELhttps://t.co/0kWfkcARmO pic.twitter.com/OPvpyyq4F4
— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 13, 2017
All the omens were seemingly against Finnair flight 666 making it from Copenhagen to Helsinki without a layover in the Twilight Zone, but flight tracker FlightRadar24 reports the plane has landed safe and sound.
The number of rabbit feet, horseshoes, and lucky pennies that were on board is unknown. Jeva Lange Jeva Lange