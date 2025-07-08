New tariffs set on 14 trading partners

A new slate of tariffs will begin on August 1, with rates ranging from 25% to 40% on imports from Japan, South Korea, Thailand and more

What happened

President Donald Trump Monday announced a new slate of tariffs scheduled to begin on August 1. Rates range from 25% to 40% tariffs on imports from 14 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Bangladesh.

