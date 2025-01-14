Indonesia eyes the world stage

Joining Brics could give the Southeast Asian nation a new level of global influence

Photo collage of Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Indonesia has officially joined the Brics group, adding Southeast Asia's largest economy and most populous country to the economic and political bloc founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2009.

The move bolsters the international alliance, seen as a counterpart to the G7 group, and also marks the latest chapter in Indonesia's bid to become a more influential player on the world stage.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

