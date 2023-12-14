'Good democracies include their poorest citizens. The UK excludes them'

The starkest poverty for 60 years is hurting democracy

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown in The i Paper



The UK is the world's sixth largest economy, yet roughly six million Britons are locked in "very deep poverty", writes Yasmin Alibhai-Brown in The i Paper. Those living an "almost subsistence existence", who "see no prospect of life improving", are "highly unlikely to vote", so the next election could be "the most unequal in 60 years". Good democracies "include and develop" their poorest citizens. "Ours excludes and neglects them."

Will the hard right really sweep Europe in 2024? If it does, here's what could happen

Nathalie Tocci in The Guardian

There is much talk of a "renewed far right surge" in Europe, writes Nathalie Tocci in The Guardian. This fear has "ebbed and flowed" since several major far-right gains last year, and is "back with a vengeance" after Geert Wilders' triumph in the Netherlands. Political winds in Europe are "clearly blowing to the hard right", threatening support for Ukraine, consensus on migration and climate goals. "None of this bodes well."

The Crown is going out in a blaze of camp glory

Alexander Larman in The Spectator

Say what you like about "The Crown", says Alexander Larman in The Spectator, but the show has "gone out in a blaze of either glory or outrage". What began as "a reasonably sober and nuanced drama" has transformed itself into "Eastenders with RP accents". "Purists and royal historians will carp at its tastelessness and excess, but for sheer unbridled entertainment, there's unlikely to be anything to match it this Christmas."

In Ukraine, the risk isn't stalemate. It's defeat

Lee Hockstader in The Washington Post

An "unspeakable potential endgame" in the Russia-Ukraine war is "being uttered out loud", says Lee Hockstader in The Washington Post: "Kyiv is at risk of losing." Ukraine's fate is "hanging in the balance", not because of its inability to recapture territory nor Russia's advantages, but thanks to US Republicans and Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán impeding aid from the US and the EU.

