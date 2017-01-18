Donald Trump pays out his $25 million Trump University settlement

Donald Trump quietly paid out $25 million on Tuesday night to settle litigation against his now defunct Trump University, one day before the deadline and three days before he is set to be inaugurated.

The funds were deposited into an escrow account by the Trump Entrepreneur Initiative (Trump University had to change its name to the Trump Entrepreneur Initiative after New York officials told them to stop using the word "university"), and the $25 million will settle three lawsuits that said Trump University misled students into thinking they would learn actual useful tips about real estate by instructors handpicked by Trump. The settlement was reached on Nov. 18, and $21 million will go to thousands of class members in two cases out of San Diego, and $4 million will take care of a suit filed by the New York attorney general. A final approval hearing is set for March 30 in San Diego federal court. Catherine Garcia