Iconic Tehran high-rise collapses in flames, reportedly killing 30 firefighters

At his final presidential press conference on Wednesday, President Obama "talked about the complexities of peace in the Middle East, universal health care, job creation — pretty boring stuff," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "And man, I'm gonna miss being bored." Obama "ended the press conference with a message of hope," he added, paraphrasing: "'Good luck! See ya — wouldn't want to be ya'!"

"Meanwhile, everyone is getting ready for Trump's inauguration," Colbert said, "including — and this really surprised me — Donald Trump." He showed the picture Trump tweeted out purporting to show him writing his inaugural address at Mar-a-Lago. Colbert said it looked more like Saddam Hussein's bathroom (rather than, say, the Mar-a-Lago receptionist's desk).

In an interview on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, Trump again said he plans to start work on Monday — and Colbert again reminded him he's president as of noon on Friday, and presidents don't get the weekend off. Trump also told Fox's Ainsley Earhardt that he doesn't really like using Twitter but feels he has to because he gets "really dishonest press." "Yes, the media is so dishonest," Colbert agreed. "Very dishonest press — they lie all the time. For instance, just this morning on Fox, I saw some orange guy say that Trump doesn't like tweeting. That is fake news!"