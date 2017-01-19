Trump, Pence visit Arlington National Cemetery for ceremonial wreath-laying

Inauguration weekend kicked off Thursday afternoon with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. As their families looked on, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument dedicated to American service members who have died without being officially identified.

Pres.-elect Trump, Vice Pres.-elect Pence lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/Oq7ThPL8B2 — ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2017

The ceremony, which was slated to last roughly 20 minutes, instead wrapped up in just a few minutes as Trump and Pence placed the wreath. Hours earlier, Trump and his family arrived in Washington, D.C., from New York City.

Trump's first order of business in the nation's capital was a luncheon meeting at his D.C. hotel, which was attended by transition officials and incoming White House staff. Later Thursday, Trump will stop by a celebratory concert at the Lincoln Memorial and attend a reception and dinner at Union Station.

Trump's official inaugural ceremony begins Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET. Becca Stanek