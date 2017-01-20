What everyone wore to Trump's inauguration

The red carpet of politics kicked off on Friday morning as many familiar faces took their seats ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Incoming Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway wore a $3,600 Gucci dress that you would be forgiven for mistaking for a Revolutionary War soldier costume until you realize the gold buttons are tiny tigers:

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner was significantly subtler, but still flaunting the red, white, and blue:

Former Vice President Dick Cheney was all-American in a different sense, donning a cowboy hat:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) arrived wearing a Vermont-chic raincoat:

Melanie Trump went full Jackie O in a pastel blue dress by Ralph Lauren:

Ivanka and Tiffany Trump matched in their white dresses:

Outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama kept it classy in a red dress and coat:

And Hillary Clinton wore white, a symbolic gesture harkening back to her historic campaign. Jeva Lange