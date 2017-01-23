McCain rips Trump for withdrawing from TPP

President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal is already drawing rebuke from his own Republican Party. Shortly after it was announced Monday that Trump had signed the executive order, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) issued a statement calling Trump's move a "serious mistake."

McCain warned the decision to withdraw from the 12-nation deal would "have lasting consequences for America's economy and our strategic position in the Asia-Pacific region." "This decision will forfeit the opportunity to promote American exports, reduce trade barriers, open new markets, and protect American invention and innovation," McCain wrote, instead advocating for a "positive trade agenda" that will ensure American workers and companies stay "competitive" in the Asia-Pacific region.

Trump insisted Monday that withdrawing from the trade deal was "a great thing for the American worker" — and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) seemed to agree. In a statement Monday, the one-time Democratic presidential candidate and progressive leader lauded Trump's decision, noting that previous trade deals have "cost us millions of decent-paying jobs and caused a 'race to the bottom.'" Becca Stanek