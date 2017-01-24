MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls Andy Puzder a 'loser' for saying fast-food employees are 'the worst of the worst'

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough is livid with Andy Puzder, President Trump's labor secretary nominee, for remarks he made about fast-food workers in 2011. When speaking at two different universities in 2011, Puzder — the CEO of CKE Restaurants, the company that operates Hardee's and Carl's Jr. — described hiring employees in the fast-food industry as picking "the best of the worst." "In fast food, you sort of compete for the best of the worst," Puzder said, per CNN Money's report. "In other words, you're not getting the Microsoft guys. At Hardee's we were getting the worst of the worst. Nobody wanted to work at Hardee's."

Scarborough was incensed:

Who in the hell calls working class Americans who make him rich "The worst of the worst"?

A loser, that's who. https://t.co/ZjkImfa273 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 24, 2017

CNN Money pointed out that on other occasions, Puzder has had more positive things to say about his employees and their jobs. Puzder noted in a May 2011 radio interview that California's high unemployment rate had allowed him to hire college graduates for these "very, very meaningful jobs," and in 2014, when testifying before the Senate, he said he's seen his employees' "pride and determination in their careers and in their lives."

Puzder's Senate confirmation hearing to lead the Labor Department is slated for Feb. 2. Becca Stanek