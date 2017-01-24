After Trump orders several federal agencies not to tweet, Badlands National Park goes on a tweetstorm about climate change

Amid reports President Donald Trump's administration is clamping down on various federal agencies' social media use, Badlands National Park decided to go ahead and tweet about climate change anyway. The official Twitter account of the national park posted several tweets Tuesday afternoon, warning about the growing amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and ocean acidity:

"The pre-industrial concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was 280 parts per million (ppm). As of December 2016, 404.93 ppm." — Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 24, 2017

Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate — Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 24, 2017

Flipside of the atmosphere; ocean acidity has increased 30% since the Industrial Revolution. "Ocean Acidification" #climate #carboncycle — Badlands Nat'l Park (@BadlandsNPS) January 24, 2017

National Parks News then decided to join the rebellion:

Tweeting about carbon dioxide in the atmosphere might not seem all that bold at first glance, but the posts came on the heels of the Trump administration strictly prohibiting employees of the EPA, HHS, USDA, and NIH from posting on social media, talking to reporters, or publishing press releases and blog posts. Trump's administration has also been notoriously hesitant to embrace the reality of climate change.

On top of that, the National Park Service was temporarily banned from Twitter over the weekend for re-tweeting two tweets from its official account on Inauguration Day that were "considered unsympathetic to President Trump," The Washington Post reported. The NPS apologized and promised to stick to sharing "the beauty and history of our national parks" after getting its Twitter privileges back.

Maybe Badlands didn't get the memo — or maybe America's national parks are going rogue. Becca Stanek