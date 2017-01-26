President Trump jokes he wanted to leave ObamaCare in place so 'the Dems would come begging'

President Donald Trump appeared to be in a cheerful mood when he addressed House and Senate Republicans at their retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday. In addition to quipping with the audience, Trump joked that he discussed a plan with House Speaker Paul Ryan to leave the Affordable Care Act in place for two years so "the Dems would come begging to do something."
"They would come to us," Trump said. "Except we have one problem. We have to take care of the American people immediately. So we can't wait. But every time they tell you about ObamaCare, we're taking them out of a big jam."
Trump says he thought about playing politics with Obamacare pic.twitter.com/JzZXkZx4Th
— Colin Jones (@colinjones) January 26, 2017
"I'm serious," Trump went on. "If we waited two years, it would explode like you've never seen an explosion." Jeva Lange
A recent study on gender stereotypes found that American girls believe being "really, really smart" is a trait associated with boys and men, The Guardian reports.
Researchers at New York University conducted tests with 200 boys and 200 girls between the ages of 5 and 7. In one study, the children were read a story about an extremely smart person, then asked to guess the person's gender. In another study, the children were shown pictures of adults of different sexes and asked to pick who they thought was intelligent. A third study asked children to match traits, including "being smart," to photos of men and women.
Taken together, the results reveal that girls of 5 years old are just as likely as boys to associate brilliance with their own gender. However, for those aged 6 and 7, girls were less likely than boys to make the association: among 6-year-olds, boys chose people of their own gender as "really, really smart" 65 percent of the time while girls only selected their gender as brilliant 48 percent of the time.
The study then explored which gender was expected by children to do better academically at school. The team found that while girls aged 5 to 7 were more likely than boys to associate their own gender with good grades, they did not link such achievements to brilliance. [The Guardian]
"Because these ideas are present at such an early age, they have so much time to affect the educational trajectories of boys and girls," said Andrei Cimpian, the co-author of the New York University study. Jeva Lange
Scientists may soon be able to grow organs for transplants instead of waiting for donors — and it's all thanks to a human-pig hybrid. On Thursday, an international team of scientists announced they had created the first successful human-animal hybrid embryo, publishing their research in the journal Cell. These hybrids, known as chimeras, are controversial, but they could be key to the future of organ replacement by enabling human organs to be grown outside of human bodies and inside of animal ones.
The scientists first experimented with growing mouse-rat hybrids, National Geographic reported, when a mouse pancreas grown in a rat was transplanted back into a mouse; the mouse was cured of diabetes as a result. The scientists then tried to create a rat-pig hybrid, but the effort failed due to the major genetic differences between the two species. Pigs proved to be the perfect match for humans, however, because the two species have similarly sized organs, making it more likely that a pig could grow functioning human organs.
It's big news for a medical industry that's facing a critical organ shortage. Every day, 22 people die while waiting for organ transplants, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. Scientists are now one step closer to solving that problem, though the scientists said it'll probably be years before they can grow functioning human organs. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Donald Trump addressed the Republican retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday, joking to the audience that it is "nice to win. It's been a while."
In his speech, Trump expressed frustration that his Cabinet nominees were not quickly being confirmed and suggested that he and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto had mutually agreed to cancel their upcoming meeting, claiming it would have been "fruitless, and I want to go a different way." Peña Nieto informed the White House earlier Thursday that he would no longer attend the meeting after Trump suggested it should be canceled "if Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall." Peña Nieto has repeatedly stated Mexico will not fund any construction.
Trump says he's made it clear to Mexico that "the American people will not pay for the wall" https://t.co/C7GzB027RE pic.twitter.com/DpYZjN9ddG
— Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) January 26, 2017
Trump did not take questions from House and Senate Republicans after his speech, a break with the usual customs. Jeva Lange
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced Thursday that he has canceled his scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump:
Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS.
— Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017
Peña Nieto was set to meet with Trump next Tuesday, but after Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to direct federal funds toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — and reiterated his pledge to have Mexico reimburse the costs of construction — Peña Nieto said his office had informed the White House he would no longer attend the meeting. Peña Nieto's approval ratings in Mexico are nearing the single digits, and he had faced political pressure to cancel his meeting with Trump.
Trump, for his part, took to Twitter on Thursday morning to say: "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting." He has also pledged to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, which has linked the U.S., Mexico, and Canada in trade since 1994. Kimberly Alters
Six senior officials in charge of management at the State Department have departed their posts under the new administration of President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reports, citing four unnamed State officials. On Wednesday afternoon, nine-year State veteran Patrick Kennedy, the undersecretary for management, resigned suddenly, joined by Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond, and Office of Foreign Missions Director Gentry O. Smith.
Additionally, Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security Gregory Starr and Bureau of Overseas Building Operations Director Lydia Muniz retired from their posts on Jan. 20, the day of Trump's inauguration. All five officials worked under Kennedy to manage department logistics as well as State posts overseas; the Post further notes that "several senior foreign service officers" in regional State outposts have either left or resigned their positions since the election.
"It's the single biggest simultaneous departure of institutional memory that anyone can remember," David Wade, the State Department's former chief of staff under John Kerry, told the Post. "That's incredibly difficult to replicate." Kennedy had reportedly planned to try to stay on in his job under incoming Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and his resignation Wednesday was apparently unexpected.
Reporters have noted that many of the senior officials had served under both Republican and Democratic presidents. "In the context of a president [Trump] who railed against the U.S. foreign policy establishment during his campaign and a secretary of state [Tillerson] with no government experience, the vacancies are ... concerning," the Post wrote. Read more about the mass departures from the State Department at The Washington Post. Kimberly Alters
Senate Democrats have resorted to asking West Virginia's senator to teach them how to talk to 'real people'
Still reeling from their 2016 losses but already looking ahead to 2018, 10 Senate Democrats who are facing election contests in states that voted for President Trump gathered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, on Thursday to learn how to effectively market themselves to "real people."
Prominent on the day's agenda is a "discussion with Trump voters" session moderated by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who is among those 10 Democratic senators prepping for a difficult re-election campaign. Other sessions have titles like "Speaking to those who feel invisible in rural America," "Listening to those feel unheard," and "Rising America — They feel unheard too."
The meeting, which is closed to journalists, will also feature a discussion headlined by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on how Democrats can find and exploit points of convergence with Trump's policies that traditional Republicans may not embrace. Called "Triangulating Trump," the conversation will focus on topics like infrastructure development, international trade, and anti-outsourcing regulations. Bonnie Kristian
President Donald Trump has single-handedly caused the Doomsday Clock to tick 30 seconds closer to midnight, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced Thursday. The metaphorical clock has been used to gauge the threat of humanity's annihilation since 1947, with midnight representing the end of the world. The apocalypse is now just two and a half minutes from midnight, reported the scientists, who consult with a board that includes 15 Nobel Laureates.
The threat neared for two reasons: the lack of sufficient international action on decreasing nuclear weapons arsenals, and climate change. "The United States now has a president who has promised to impede progress on both of those fronts," the Bulletin said. "Never before has the Bulletin decided to advance the clock largely because of the statements of a single person, but when that person is the new president of the United States, his words matter."
The clock indicates humanity is the closest to oblivion it has been since the U.S. upgraded its nuclear arsenal with the hydrogen bomb in 1953, when there were just two minutes to midnight. The clock reached its safest point in 1991, when there were 17 minutes to midnight due to the end of the Cold War and the implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. Jeva Lange