White House: Court ruling 'does not undercut' Trump order

A White House official said Sunday that the multiple court rulings limiting enforcement of President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee admissions do not defeat the order as a whole.

Sr. White House official to @KellyO: Presidents EO targeting Muslim countries is still in place. Court rulings dont undercut Presidents EO pic.twitter.com/BFObucIVNz — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) January 29, 2017

The statement was similar to comments made by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway in an interview on Fox News Sunday, in which she distinguished between enforcement of the order against travelers who already obtained legitimate visas before the order was signed (the specific province of the rulings) and those applying for U.S. entrance after the order was signed. The rulings do not "affect the executive order at all," Conway said, "because the executive order is going to be prospective — it's preventing, not detaining."

However, some reports suggest Customs and Border Patrol agents may be defying the judges' orders on direction of the White House.

Bonnie Kristian