President Trump is reportedly terrified of stairs

President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May were spotted holding hands last week, but it was more than just a sweet display of friendship, The Times of London reports. "Downing Street officials claimed the president's phobia of stairs and slopes led him to grab the prime minister's hand as they walked down a ramp at the White House," the Times writes.

In a deep-dive into Trump's potential stairs phobia, Jezebel rediscovered a September report by The Washington Post in which a waiter at Trump's D.C. hotel said that Trump, "for security reasons … didn't venture higher [than the first floor] out of concern that someone might push him."

There is also this:

The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping & bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2014

There are eight staircases in the White House. Trump, luckily, can stick to one of the three elevators. Jeva Lange