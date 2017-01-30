Is Google's latest Doodle a jab at President Trump?

Google's Doodle adorning its search bar Monday was suspiciously timely:

Google Doodle subtweets: Fred Korematsu, the Japanese-American man who sued over internment order. https://t.co/dCVggZidXF pic.twitter.com/VtFqPd93Mn — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) January 30, 2017

While Monday did mark the what would have been the 98th birthday of Fred Korematsu, a civil rights activist who fought Japanese Americans' internment during World War II, Google's homage to Korematsu also came just days after President Trump signed an executive order on immigration banning people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Korematsu, the son of Japanese immigrants, refused to abide by President Franklin D. Roosevelt's executive order after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which Time explains "forced about 115,000 American citizens of Japanese descent to live in designated military zones." Korematsu teamed up with the ACLU and appealed the order in the Supreme Court case of Korematsu v. United States. Though court ruled against him and he was sent to the Central Utah War Relocation Center, his activism was ultimately rewarded in 1998 when former President Bill Clinton awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Google didn't make it clear whether its Doodle on Monday was, as Business Insider's Steve Kobach put it, a "sub-doodle." However, the company has expressed concern over Trump's order. Google co-founder Sergey Brin sent an email to Google's staff late Friday, writing that it was "painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues." The tech giant has also created a $2 million crisis fund in the wake of Trump's ban. Becca Stanek