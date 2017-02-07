British Prime Minister Theresa May just made a wry joke about the size of President Trump's hands
British Prime Minister Theresa May gave a shout out to President Trump's hands while speaking at a Tory fundraiser Monday night. In one fell swoop, May managed to make a quip about both her fleeting moment holding hands with Trump during her recent White House visit and the size of Trump's hands — a touchy subject for America's new commander-in-chief. "Thank you very much for that wonderful reception," May said, after receiving applause as she stood to speak. "I don't think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House."
For the uninitiated, Trump has long worked to prove his fingers are neither short nor tiny. After the magazine Spy called Trump a "short-fingered vulgarian," Trump repeatedly sent the editor photos of himself torn from magazines with his hands circled in gold Sharpie. In one instance, Trump also wrote in gold Sharpie, "See, not so short!"
Then, of course, there was the throwdown with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during the Republican presidential primary. After Trump dubbed Rubio "little Marco," Rubio took a jab at Trump's hands. "Have you seen his hands?" Rubio said. "And you know what they say about men with small hands." Trump, always one to get the last word, implored America during a debate to "look at those hands." "Are they small hands?" Trump said. "I guarantee you there's no problem."
As for whether May's joke will play a hand in her relationship with Trump, stay tuned to Trump's Twitter feed. Becca Stanek
Meanwhile, Barack Obama is beating Richard Branson at water sports in the British Virgin Islands
President Trump might be promising to "win" for America, but former President Barack Obama is the one actively proving the prowess of the United States — at least in water sports. After vacating the White House, Obama made his way to the British Virgin Islands for an aquatic showdown against British billionaire Richard Branson.
The challenge: Could Obama learn to kitesurf before Branson learned to foilboard? Branson recounted the competition at Virgin:
… Barack and I both fell many times, but we kept trying again and again and made progress over the days. We were neck and neck until the last run on the last day, when I got up on the foilboard and screamed along for over 50 metres, three feet above the water. I was feeling very pleased with myself, only to look over and see Barack go 100 metres on his kiteboard! I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory. [Virgin]
Watch clips of the competition below via CNN, and read Branson's entire account here. Jeva Lange
Barack Obama dove into a water sport challenge with Richard Branson while vacationing in the Virgin Islands https://t.co/EymXwQmBcK
— Deena Zeina Zaru (@Deena_CNN) February 7, 2017
Iran lashes back at President Trump, vowing to show 'what kind of stance' the nation takes 'when threatened'
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei thanked President Donald Trump on Tuesday for revealing "the real face of the United States."
"What we have been saying, for over 30 years, about political, economic, moral, and social corruption within the U.S. ruling establishment, [Trump] came out and exposed during the election campaigns and after the elections," said Khamenei. "Now, with everything he is doing — handcuffing a child as young as 5 at an airport — he is showing the reality of American human rights."
Iran is one of seven nations affected by President Trump's executive order imposing strong travel restrictions on predominately Muslim countries.
Khamenei also dismissed a tweet by President Trump that criticized Iran for not appreciating how "kind" former President Barack Obama was:
Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
"The new U.S. president says Iran should thank Obama! Why? Should we thank him for [creating] ISIS, the ongoing wars in Iraq and Syria, or the blatant support for the 2009 sedition in Iran?" said Khamenei. "He was the president who imposed paralyzing sanctions on the Iranian nation; of course, he did not achieve what he desired. No enemy can ever paralyze the Iranian nation."
Al Jazeera's Tehran-based Dorsa Jabbari commented on Khamenei's remarks: "This is the first time the supreme leader, the highest authority in the republic, has responded to Donald Trump's comments and threats towards Iran [with] very strong words," Jabbari said.
Khamenei additionally announced a demonstration against Trump on Feb. 10: "Trump says fear me! No. The Iranian nation will respond to your comments with a demonstration ... They will show others what kind of stance the nation of Iran takes when threatened," said Khamenei. Jeva Lange
While you were sleeping, Senate Democrats were holding court on the Senate floor, part of a 24-hour effort to highlight the unusually large amount of opposition to President Trump's education secretary pick, Betsy DeVos. All 48 Democrats and two Republicans are expected to vote against DeVos, and part of the Democratic marathon was aimed at peeling away one more Republican. "I am encouraging my colleagues to search your hearts, step aside from party politics and pay to play in politics, and fight for the children of the United States of America," Sen. Jeff Merkeley (D-Ore.) said before dawn. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) noted the deluge of phone calls from constituents opposed to DeVos. "You can ask the Senate Republicans whether they're getting phone calls, too — they're getting phone calls, too," he said.
Democrats point out that DeVos, a Michigan billionaire and activist for taxpayer-funded school choice, has no personal or professional experience in public education or elected public office, and seemed really unprepared in her confirmation hearing. Her Republican supporters celebrate that she's an outsider and say Democrats and the horde of constituents calling them are just taking out their bitterness at Trump's election on DeVos. "She is having her 15 minutes of fame — at the wrong time," Mike Petrilli of the pro-school-choice Thomas B. Fordham Institute tells USA Today. The vote on DeVos is expected at noon. You can watch some excerpts from the Democrats' all-nighter in this video from The Associated Press, followed by a more curated report from CNN. Peter Weber
NBC is reportedly in talks to create a weeknight spin-off of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update," Politico Playbook reports. The 30-minute primetime edition of the SNL staple "could help NBC capitalize on a topsy turvy news cycle," Politico adds.
The talks come as SNL's viewership has ticked up 22 percent, with the show experiencing its best start in over 20 years. "Weekend Update" is SNL's longest running skit, with Colin Jost and Michael Che serving as the current anchors.
The spin-off could be on air as soon as later this year. NBC is reportedly considering Thursday evenings for the program. Jeva Lange
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate on Tuesday to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary, despite the protests of Democrats and two Republicans. If it is necessary for Pence to step in, it will be a moment for Senate history — never before has a vice president been the tie-breaking vote on a Cabinet nomination, Bloomberg Politics reports.
Vice presidents rarely step in to swing votes in the Senate, with just 241 tiebreakers cast since 1789, a rate of about one a year. The last tie, though, was nearly nine years ago, when former Vice President Dick Cheney broke a 50-50 deadlock on a procedural vote related to the federal budget. Former Vice President Joe Biden never cast a tiebreaker.
The last time a vice president ruled on a presidential nomination was in 1986, when President Ronald Reagan appointed Daniel A. Manion to a federal appellate court, The New York Times reports. Like DeVos, Manion's critics argued he had little experience for the job. Vice President George H.W. Bush settled the split Senate vote.
Senate Democrats, speaking in shifts, spent all night on the Senate floor, part of a 24-hour push to protest the nomination of DeVos. Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) have said they will oppose DeVos. If another Republican decides to vote against DeVos, however, she will not be confirmed. Jeva Lange
President Trump has been in the White House for more than two weeks now, but he and his team are still settling in, according to a New York Times report on Monday. Stephen Colbert cited some anecdotes from the article on Monday's Late Show, starting with the description of visitors to the White House wandering around trying door handles until they find one that leads to an exit. "Meanwhile, outside, Chris Christie is wandering around seeing if he can find one that lets him in," Colbert said.
"But here's the crazy part — apparently Trump's aides had to meet in the dark because they couldn't figure out how to operate the light switches in the Cabinet room," Colbert said, using a bit of colorful reporting that reporter Maggie Haberman says was supposed to be "endearing." Colbert found it frightening: "Well for the love of God, if you find a big red button, that is not the lights — don't touch it!" To see if things are really that disorganized, Colbert spoke with a purported Trump aide in the West Wing — and you can probably figure out the joke.
After the break, Colbert caught up with Trump's clearly false allegations that 3-5 million illegal Hillary Clinton voters cost him the popular vote. Trump hasn't been talking about that so much lately, but "in the Super Bowl super Bill O'Reilly interview starring Donald Trump as the so-called president, Trump addressed it head-on," he said, playing the clip. The only evidence Trump has ever really cited is the Twitter feed of a Texas businessman, and that guy isn't sharing his "proof" with the public.
"Now, this kind of accusation is called — and I don't want to get too technical here — bulls—t," Colbert said. The largest investigation of U.S. voter impersonation ever found 31 credible cases out of a billion votes cast. "By the way, 31 out of a billion is also my current Yelp review for the Trump administration," he snuck in. Why does Trump keep on bringing this up, "despite zero evidence?" Feelings. "Okay, you know what a major investigation of something that didn't happen sounds like?" Colbert asked. "Sounds like a case for CBS's newest crime drama, CSI: Major Investigation of Something I Read on the Internet." He played a clip, but as with the voter-fraud proof, don't get your hopes up. Watch below. Peter Weber
Report: Syria's Assad has secretly executed up to 13,000 civilians at a single prison since 2011
United Nations investigators determined a year ago that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government has been "exterminating" thousands of civilian detainees in the country's civil war, and in August, Amnesty International put a number on those extrajudicial deaths, estimating that at least 17,732 detainees at the Saydnaya military prison and other government facilities died from regular beatings, torture, and depravation from 2011 through 2015. On Tuesday, Amnesty International reported that another 5,000 to 13,000 detainees at Saydnaya prison alone were hanged in groups of 20 to 50 once or twice a week during that same period, secretly and in the dead of night.
Amnesty said it based its report on 84 first-hand accounts from former Saydnaya detainees, guards, and officials, plus judges, lawyers, and experts on detention in Syria. According to the accounts, the detainees — most of them civilians suspected of peacefully supporting the opposition — were taken from their cells and told they were being transferred to a civilian jail, then brought to a basement and beaten for two to three hours, transferred to a different part of Saydnaya, located outside Damascus, then given 2-3 minute "trials" before "military field courts," where false confessions produced under torture would lead to death sentences. The grand mufti and Syria's defense minister or army chief of staff must approve the death sentences, Amnesty says.
"The judge will ask the name of the detainee and whether he committed the crime," one former Syrian military court judge told Amnesty. "Whether the answer is yes or no, he will be convicted.... This court has no relation with the rule of law. This is not a court." The detainees are blindfolded throughout the entire process. "Those who are condemned to death do not find out about their sentences until minutes before they are hanged," Amnesty said. "They do not know when or how they will die until the noose was placed around their necks." The hangings last 10 to 15 minutes each, the human rights group says, then the bodies are transported to mass graves.
Assad told journalists last year that detainees are being treated according to Syrian laws, The New York Times notes, but Amnesty's "report corroborates numerous accounts given to the Times by current and former detainees in several prisons across Syria, detailing regular torture and deprivation." You can read more about Assad's "human slaughterhouse" via Amnesty International. Peter Weber