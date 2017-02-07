Obama waited four months to go golfing as president. Trump waited just two weeks.

For as much flak as President Trump has given former President Barack Obama for his golf habit, Trump certainly didn't waste any time getting to the golf course himself after he was sworn into office. Politico noted Tuesday that while Obama waited a full four months into his presidency before hitting the green, Trump waited just two weeks.

During his trip to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend, Trump reportedly spent "about eight hours at the Trump International Golf Club," Politico wrote. And this week, he is planning to play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Of course, there's nothing inherently wrong with a president who enjoys a round of golf now and again; in fact, Politico noted, "trips to the golf course have long been a presidential tradition." It's just that Trump has spent so much time slamming Obama for spending time on the golf course when there were more important matters to attend to:

President Trump “has some meetings and may play a few holes of golf” today, White House aide says



(Quick reminder of previous Trump tweets) pic.twitter.com/39oc6U4PDc — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 5, 2017

Trump even made a point to call out Obama's golfing on the campaign trail. At a rally in December 2015, Trump claimed Obama "played more golf last year than Tiger Woods." "We don't have time for this," Trump said. "We have to work." Becca Stanek