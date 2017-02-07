Trump threatens to take 'common sense' immigration order to the Supreme Court

President Trump on Tuesday said he would take his immigration executive order all the way to the Supreme Court if he continues to face challenges from the nation's courts. "We're going to take it through the system," Trump told reporters at a White House event with local sheriffs. "It's very important for the country. … We'll see what happens. We have a big court case. We're well represented."

Last week, a federal judge temporarily suspended Trump's ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the U.S. The Department of Defense has filed a defense of the order, and on Tuesday the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments to decide whether Trump's order can stand.

The attorneys general of Washington and Minnesota say reinstating the ban would cause "chaos," but Trump insisted Tuesday that the ban is "common sense," claiming the Islamic State has "made its intentions known to have terrorists infiltrate" the U.S. through the immigration system, The Washington Post reported. "And then we're not allowed to be tough on the people coming in?" Trump said. "Explain that one."

However, Trump said, "hopefully it doesn't have to" go all the way to the Supreme Court. Becca Stanek